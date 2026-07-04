Barons Blank Biscuits, 2-0, After Two-Hour Rain Delay

Published on July 3, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits' TJ Nichols on game night

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits' TJ Nichols on game night(Montgomery Biscuits)

IRMINGHAM, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits were limited to five hits as the Birmingham Barons claimed a 2-0 victory in a rain-shortened game on Friday night at Regions Field.

Neither team scored through the first four innings before Birmingham (30-49) broke through in the fifth. Boston Smith launched a solo home run to right-center field to give the Barons a 1-0 lead.

The Barons added an insurance run in the sixth when Samuel Zavala connected on a solo homer to right field, marking their second and final hit to extend the advantage to 2-0.

Montgomery (38-41) threatened on multiple occasions but stranded six runners and finished 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Jadher Areinamo led the offense with a 2-for-2 night and a walk, while Austin Overn tripled and Émilien Pitre doubled. Mac Horvath added a single and stole his 24th base of the season.

T.J. Nichols (0-4) turned in a strong start despite taking the loss, allowing just two runs on two hits over six innings while striking out eight and walking one. Both runs came on solo home runs.

Dylan Cumming (2-5) earned the win for Birmingham after tossing six scoreless innings, allowing five hits while striking out six. Jackson Kelley struck out the side in a perfect seventh inning to record his sixth save.

Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the next homestand against the Knoxville Smokies (Cubs) from July 17-19 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from July 3, 2026

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