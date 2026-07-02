DePino Single Lifts Barons

Published on July 2, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala -- Anthony DePino knocked in the winning run as the Birmingham Barons won 6-5 before 1,777 at Regions Field on Wednesday. Alec Briley opened the inning with a double, and DePino singled to center field, scoring Briley for the Barons to take the go-ahead lead in the eighth inning.

Starting pitcher Lucas Gordon pitched a solid game, going five innings, giving up four hits, two earned runs, and three walks with five strikeouts. Jackson Kelley pitched the sixth inning and gave up only a walk with a strikeout. Pierce George pitched 0.2 innings, giving up two hits, one earned run, and a walk. With two outs, Liam Paddack struck out a Biscuits hitter for the last out with two runners on in the seventh inning. Paddack walked the first two batters in the eighth inning, and Jonathan Clark came into the game with no outs in the eighth inning. Clark (4-0, 2.49), who got the win, gave up a sacrifice fly and a bunt single for another run. He pitched two innings, giving up two hits, no runs, with four strikeouts.

The Barons (2-6, 28-49) scored first in the first inning. Briley singled, and DePino hit a two-run home run, his 10th of the season, and the Barons led 2-0.

In the bottom of the second inning, Colby Shelton walked. Brenden Dixon hit a two-run home run to left field, and the Barons led 4-0.

Montgomery (3-5, 38-39) scored in the top of the fourth inning. Brayden Taylor walked, and Emilien Pitre hit a two-run home run, and the Barons led 4-2.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Dylan Campbell singled and stole second base. Advanced to third on a Colby Shelton groundout. Grant Magill hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Campbell, and the Barons led 5-2.

In the top of the seventh inning, Austin Overn walked and then stole second base. Caden Bodine singled, scoring Overn, and the Barons lead was 5-3. In the top of the eighth inning, two Biscuits walks put the first two runners on base. A wild pitch moved runners to third base and second base. Gregory Barrios' sacrifice fly and Overn's RBI bunt single tied the game at 5-5.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Briley doubled on a sharp line drive to right field. With one out, DePino singled to center field, scoring Briley, and the Barons led 6-5.

For the Barons, Briley had three hits, and DePino had two hits and three RBI in the home win.

Up next, the Barons and Smokies play Game 3 of the six-game series on Thursday. First pitch is at 7:00 pm.







Southern League Stories from July 2, 2026

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