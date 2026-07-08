Barons Walked off after Rallying at Columbus

Published on July 8, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons took a late lead but lost it late as they fell 4-3 to the Columbus Clingstones before 2,141 at Synovus Park on Tuesday night. After taking the lead in the top half of the ninth inning, the Barons gave up two runs in the bottom of the inning and getting the road loss.

Starting pitcher Lucas Gordon had another solid start, allowing only two solo home runs in six innings. The lefty allowed four hits, two earned runs, and a walk, with seven strikeouts. Phil Fox pitched one inning, allowing only a hit and a walk, with a strikeout. Pierce George allowed only a walk. Jonathan Clark (4-1, 3.09) took the loss after pitching 0.2 innings, allowing two hits, two earned runs, and three walks.

Birmingham (5-8, 31-51) scored first when Alec Briley hit a solo home run to left field, his 16th of the season. The Barons took a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the first inning, Columbus (7-6, 36-41) came right back. Patrick Clohisy hit a home run to center field, tying the game at 1-1.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Dalton McIntyre hit a solo home run, his first of the season, and the Clingstones took a 2-1 lead. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Dylan Campbell hit a home run to center field, tying the game at 2-2.

In the top of the ninth inning, Samuel Zavala walked. T.J. McCants doubled on a sharp line drive to left field, scoring Zavala from first base. The Barons took a 3-2 lead, but in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Barons gave up the tying and winning runs and took the loss in the first game of the series.

For the Barons, McCants had three hits, an RBI, and a stolen base. Campbell had the home run, a single, a run scored, and an RBI.







Southern League Stories from July 8, 2026

Barons Walked off after Rallying at Columbus - Birmingham Barons

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