Smith, Shut-Down Pitching Key Barons

Published on July 5, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala - Boston Smith hit a three run home run to give the Birmingham Barons a 6-1 win over the Montgomery Biscuits before 2,155 at Regions Field on Sunday afternoon. The Barons trailed 1-0 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, but scored six runs in that frame for the Barons to take the 6-1 lead.

Starting pitcher Gabe Davis turned in a solid start. He went four innings, giving up two hits, one earned run, and one walk with five strikeouts. Liam Paddack (1-0, 6.75) gets the win in relief. He pitched two innings, and getting two strikeouts. Jarold Rosado pitched 0.1 innings, giving up one hit, no runs, and two walks with a strikeout. Jackson Kelley pitched 1.2 innings, giving up only a walk with two strikeouts. Jonathan Clark had one inning, giving up two hits with a strikeout.

Montgomery (4-8, 39-42) scored first in the game in the top of the third inning. Austin Overn hit a solo home run, his 10th of the season and the Biscuits led 1-0.

In the top of the sixth inning for Birmingham (5-7, 31-50), Jacob Burke singled to left field. Alec Briley was hit by a pitch. Caleb Bonemer walked to load the bases. With two outs, Burke scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 1-1. With two runners on base, Smith hits a three-run home run to give the Barons a 4-1 lead. Grant Magill singled and Colby Shelton singled put two runners on base. Brenden Dixon singled, scoring Magill. The Barons led 5-1. Samuel Zavala singled to score Shelton and the Barons led 6-1.

For the Barons, Smith had two hits, one run scored, and three RBI. Magill had two hits and a run scored.

Up next, the Barons will travel to face the Columbus Clinkstones in Game 1 of a six-game series starting on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6:05 (CT).







Southern League Stories from July 5, 2026

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