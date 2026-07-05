Game Info: July 5 vs. Pensacola: 4:05 PM: Toyota Field

Published on July 5, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Sunday, July 5, 2026 - 4:05 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas (7-4, 42-37) vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (5-6, 41-39)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Eybersson Polanco (3-4, 3.35) vs. RHP Eliazar Dishmey (0-1, 5.92)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV 31.6 - Bally Live - MiLB.TV, (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

Today's Promotions:

Pregame Autographs: Select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs on the Bill Penney Concourse before the game from 3:10 to 3:30 pm.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases after the game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union. Sprocket's Kids Club members can skip the line with their ID. Run the Bases will happen after the Fireworks Show.

Free Face Painting & Kids Zone: Enjoy free face painting, presented by Mainstream Events, and inflatables in the Moonwalk Kids Zone.

Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes: Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes available exclusively at Sweet Space.

FOR STARTERS: The Trash Pandas wrap up their six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos this afternoon at Toyota Field, carrying a 4-1 series lead into the finale. Following today's game, Rocket City welcomes the Chattanooga Lookouts for a six-game series beginning Tuesday, July 7.

PANDAS LIGHT UP INDEPENDENCE DAY: The Trash Pandas rallied from a two-run deficit with an eight-run eighth inning to defeat Pensacola 14-8 on Saturday night before a season-high crowd of 7,219 at Toyota Field, clinching the series and extending their winning streak to four games. Rocket City collected 15 hits, led by three-hit performances from Raudi Rodriguez, David Calabrese, and Juan Flores, while Tucker Flint drove in three runs and Nick Rodriguez added three RBIs.

BY THE NUMBERS: Over the last three games, the Trash Pandas have scored 34 runs, second-most in Minor League Baseball, while collecting 40 hits, batting .377 as a team with a .473 on-base percentage. Rocket City has also produced two eight-run innings during that stretch, including Saturday's game-changing eighth inning.

WINNING STREAK: For the first time this season, Rocket City is five games over .500 thanks to a current win streak. During their four-game winning streak, the Trash Pandas are averaging 10.8 runs and 14.5 hits per game,

RACE FOR PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Several Trash Pandas enter Sunday's finale in the Southern League Player of the Week conversation. Tucker Flint is batting .471 (8-for-17) with eight RBIs and has reached base 14 times, Jake Munroe is hitting .421 (8-for-19) with seven RBIs and six runs, David Calabrese is 7-for-16 (.438) with six runs scored, and Jake Thompson is batting .357 (5-for-14) with four extra-base hits and nine RBIs.

VENEZUELAN INDEPENDENCE DAY: Today marks Venezuelan Independence Day, commemorating the nation's declaration of independence on July 5, 1811. The Trash Pandas currently have six Venezuelan-born players on the active roster: José González, Leonard Garcia, Eybersson Polanco, J.J. D'Orazio, Juan Flores, and Yeremi Villahermosa. The Trash Pandas Foundation has joined with these player to help raise funds for earthquake relief efforts after two powerful earthquakes devastated communities in Caracas, La Guaira, and surrounding areas on June 24, 2026. Donations will support efforts providing emergency shelter, healthcare, mental health services, clean water, and essential relief supplies to those most affected. If you would like to make a cash donation, feel free to visit Toyota Field's Guest Service located on the Bill Penney Concourse, or the front office during regular business hours.

Upcoming Promotions:

Coming Next: The Chattanooga Lookouts visit Toyota Field July 7-12 for Dinosaur Weekend and two more postgame fireworks shows.

Homestand Features:

Moonwalk Kids Zone open free every game during the homestand.

Featured Food: Southern Cubano Sammy and Orange Crush Pretzel Bites.

Featured Drinks: American Hero and Pensacola Punch specialty cocktails.

Beat the Heat: Misting stations are now available in the outfield near the Kids Zone through the end of August. Fans may also bring empty reusable water bottles to refill at water fountains near the VIP Entrance, Bandits Concessions, and All-Stars Concessions behind Section 13.







Southern League Stories from July 5, 2026

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