Trash Pandas Rally Late, Fall 5-4 to Clingstones in Series Opener

Published on July 28, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (13-15, 48-48) dropped their fourth consecutive one-run decision on Tuesday night, falling 5-4 to the Columbus Clingstones (15-13, 44-48) in the series opener at Synovus Park. Rocket City's last four losses have all come by one run, while six of its last seven games have been decided by a single run.

Columbus threatened immediately against Rocket City starter Eybersson Polanco, putting two aboard in the first inning before the right-hander escaped without damage. The Clingstones broke through in the second after consecutive singles by Will Verdung and Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. put runners on the corners. Ambioris Tavarez brought home the game's first run on a fielder's choice before 19-year-old Braves No. 3 prospect Tate Southisene, making his Double-A debut, was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Luke Waddell followed with a two-out RBI single to make it 2-0.

The Clingstones added another run in the third. Archer Brookman drew a leadoff walk and later scored on Logan Braunschweig's sacrifice fly after Verdung singled and Kilpatrick Jr. walked to load the bases, extending the lead to 3-0. Polanco (L, 4-6) battled through constant traffic before departing after 4.0 innings, allowing three runs on six hits while walking three and striking out three.

Columbus starter Julio Robaina dominated early, retiring the first 11 Trash Pandas before Jake Munroe lined a two-out single in the fourth, extending his on-base streak to 17 games. Rocket City broke onto the scoreboard an inning later when Juan Flores drew a leadoff walk, Cole Fontenelle doubled to left, and David Calabrese lifted a sacrifice fly to left, trimming the deficit to 3-1.

The Clingstones answered in the bottom of the fifth. Archer Brookman singled to begin the inning before Dalton McIntyre ripped an RBI triple down the right-field line. After a hit batter and stolen base, Jose Gonzalez was called for a balk on a full count to Ambioris Tavarez, allowing McIntyre to score and push the lead to 5-1. Gonzalez settled in to finish the inning with a strikeout of Braunschweig before tossing a scoreless sixth.

Rocket City chipped away in the seventh against the Columbus bullpen. Caleb Bartolero opened the inning with a triple to deep right that narrowly missed clearing the yellow line for a home run before Flores grounded out to second, bringing home Bartolero to make it 5-2. Leonard Garcia followed with a scoreless seventh, and Carlos Espinosa struck out the side in order in the eighth to keep the Trash Pandas within striking distance.

The comeback nearly materialized in the eighth. Munroe singled with two outs before Tucker Flint launched a two-run home run to right-center field, his 10th homer of the season and franchise-record 41st career home run, cutting the deficit to 5-4. Anderson Pilar recovered by striking out Juan Flores to end the inning.

Tyler LaPorte worked around a one-out walk to pinch-hitter Elijah Dunham in the ninth, retiring Calabrese on a groundout before Nick Rodriguez bounced out to second to earn his sixth save and secure the series-opening victory for Columbus.

Munroe finished 2-for-4 to extend his Southern League-best active on-base streak to 17 games. Flint drove in two runs with his home run, while Fontenelle collected his eighth double of the season and Bartolero added his second triple. Despite being outhit by Columbus or not producing a hit with runners in scoring position (0-for-5), the Trash Pandas brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth before coming up one run short.

The Trash Pandas and Columbus meet again on Wednesday night at Synovus Park for game two of the six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:06 p.m. CT, with RHP Austin Gordon (3-6, 4.83) slated to start for Rocket City against RHP Ian Mejia (0-7, 9.17) for Columbus. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, MiLB.TV, or MLB.TV, and listen locally on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Upcoming Promotions at Toyota Field:

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday welcomes fans and their dogs to Toyota Field, with proceeds benefiting local animal nonprofits.

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Bookworm Night, presented by Marx Optical, plus Wine Wednesday featuring $5 select wines.

Thursday, Aug. 6: Grateful Dead Night featuring live music by Milltowne, Throwback Thursday with $3 domestic draft beers, and the first-ever postgame drone show at Toyota Field.

Friday, Aug. 7: You Are Not Alone Night followed by Friday Night Fireworks.

Saturday, Aug. 8: Space Night featuring specialty jerseys, a game-worn jersey auction, and Space Night Fireworks.

Sunday, Aug. 9: PAW Patrol Day featuring a special appearance by Chase, a jersey auction, pregame player autographs, face painting, and Kids Run the Bases after the game.







Southern League Stories from July 28, 2026

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