Burke Ties Franchise Record for Homers, Shuckers Lose Nail-Biter to Biscuits

Published on July 28, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers first baseman Blake Burke

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz) Biloxi Shuckers first baseman Blake Burke(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz)

BILOXI, MS- The Biloxi Shuckers (52-41, 17-11) used a big inning in the ninth to nearly beat the Montgomery Biscuits (49-47, 14-13), but fell 8-7 on Tuesday evening at Keesler Federal Park. Blake Burke tied the Shuckers single-season franchise record with his 27th homer, set by OF Corey Ray in 2018.

The Biscuits broke the game open in the second with a five-run frame, on the backs of a leadoff home run from Xavier Issac, a two-run homer from Mac Horvath, and a 2-RBI double off the bat of Brayden Taylor. Blake Burke got the Shuckers on the board in the fourth with a RBI base knock that made it 5-1. Montgomery answered in the fifth with a bomb from Taylor to extend its lead to 6-1. Josiah Ragsdale cut the deficit in half in the sixth with his eighth Double-A home run, which traveled 393 feet at 100 mph. The two teams traded homers in the eighth when Horvath went yard for the second time in the ballgame in the top half, and Andrew Fischer added his Minor League-leading 33rd homer in the bottom half, off the bat at 112 mph, going 412 feet. Fischer's tied for the 7th-most homers in a single season by a Brewers minor leaguer since Greg Vaughn hit 33 in 1987. Fischer has also homered in four straight games; the longest streak in the Southern League this season. Xavier Issac got some insurance across for the Biscuits in the ninth with a run-scoring single to secure an 8-4 advantage. The Shuckers struck for a trio of runs in the ninth with a Jesús Made RBI groundout, a wild pitch that plated Matthew Wood, and Burke's history-making homer, which left the barrel at 116 mph, and was blasted 453 feet. That marks the hardest ball hit by a Shucker this season.

Blake Burke (2-for-5) and Josiah Ragsdale (1-for-4) racked up a pair of RBIs, with Burke and Andrew Fischer (3-for-4) collecting multi-hit outings as well.

Garrett Edwards got his second win of the season, with Jack Seppings (0-3) on the downside, and Tommy McCollum collecting his sixth save.

The Shuckers are back in action against the Biscuits on Wednesday night at Keesler Federal Park. Yorman Galindez (2-2, 4.85) toes the bump for Biloxi with Santiago Suarez (5-3, 5.18) starting on the other side for Montgomery. The Shuckers aim to even the series when first pitch takes place at 6:35 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from July 28, 2026

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