Wahoos Slip by Smokies in Nail-Biting Win

Published on July 28, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Gabe Bierman

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Gabe Bierman(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos continued their winning ways on Tuesday night, taking their road trip opener in heart-stopping fashion 3-2 over the Knoxville Smokies.

After three early runs, the Blue Wahoos withstood a late comeback effort from the Smokies to improve to a season-best eight games above the .500 mark.

A Colby Shade sacrifice fly and a Dylan Jasso RBI single gave the Blue Wahoos a 2-0 lead in the second inning against Smokies starter Connor Schultz (L, 3-4). Cristian Hernández added another run in the third on a solo homer for a 3-0 lead.

Blue Wahoos starter Luis Palacios faced the minimum through 4.1 innings, but departed after issuing three consecutive walks in the fifth inning. Reliever Gabe Bierman (W, 3-1) allowed an inherited run to score on a Karson Simas RBI single before retiring the next two batters and leaving the bases loaded with the lead intact.

Bierman allowed an unearned run in the seventh when Ariel Armas walked, took second on a passed ball, advanced to third on a balk, and scored on a Miguel Useche sacrifice fly.

Called upon to protect a 3-2 lead, Jack Sellinger (S, 6) breezed through a quick eighth inning before running into trouble in the ninth. Andy Garriola led off with a double and advanced to third on a flyout, but Sellinger struck out Armas and made an impressive defensive play to field an Edgar Alvarez grounder and throw to first for the final out.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Smokies on Wednesday. First pitch from Covenant Health Park is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 5:55 on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.

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Southern League Stories from July 28, 2026

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