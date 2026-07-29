Barons Pound out Six Home Runs in Win over Lookouts on Tuesday

Published on July 28, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala -- Colby Shelton and Alec Riley combine for five home runs as the Birmingham Barons win 15-5 over the Chattanooga Lookouts before 2,223 at Regions Field on Tuesday night.

Shelton had three home runs for the Barons tonight and the last time it happened in a three home run game was by Luis Mieses on June 28, 2023.

Starting pitcher Connor McCullough (1-6, 4.14) gets his first win of the season, going five innings, giving up no hits, no runs, and one walk with seven strikeouts. McCullough gave his no-hitter to the bullpen has they give up four hits and give runs the rest of the way.

Mathias LaCombe pitched 1.1 innings, giving up three hits, four earned runs, and two walks with two strikeouts. Carson Jacobs pitched 0.2 innings, giving up only a walk. Nick Altermatt pitched one inning and only giving up two walks. Phil Fox pitched one inning, giving up one hit, one earned run, and one walk with a strikeout.

Birmingham (11-17, 37-60) scored first in the game in the bottom of the second inning. With one out, Shelton hit a solo home run and the Barons led 1-0.

In the bottom of the third inning with one out, Boston Smith hit a home run over the right field fence, his eighth of the season. The Barons led 2-0.

After the Smith home run, Caleb Bonemer singled on a sharp line drive to center field. Alec Briley singled to put runners on the corner. Anthony DePino singled scoring Bonemer and the Barons led 3-0.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Dylan Campbell walked and stole second base. Shelton walked. Grant Magill walked and the bases were loaded with no outs. With two outs, Smith walked bringing home Campbell and the Barons led 4-0. Bonemer doubled down the left field line, scoring Shelton, Magill, and Smith. The Barons led 7-0.

After the Bonemer double, Briley followed with a two-run home run to deep right field. The Barons led 9-0.

Chattanooga (11-17, 48-49) scored in the top of the seventh inning, Alfredo Duno double scored Carter Graham and Chattanooga scored their first run of the game and trailed 9-1. The Lookouts go on to score three more runs in the inning but trailed 9-4.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Campbell walked. Shelton followed with a two-run home run and the Barons led 11-4.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Smith walked and a batter later, Briley hits a home run to right field, his 19th of the season. The Barons led 13-4.

After the Briley home run, DePino walked and Shelton delivers his third home run of the game and his 11th of the season. The Barons took a 15-4 lead.

Chattanooga added a home run in the top of the ninth inning to make it 15-5 and Fox strikes out Carter Graham to end the game and the Barons get the big home win.

For the Barons, Shelton had the three home runs, four runs scored, and five RBI. Briley had the two home runs and a single with four RBI. Bonemer and Smith added two hits apiece.

Up next is Game 2 of the six-game series with the Lookouts. The Barons will send LHP Lucas Gordon (3-6, 5.10) to the mound as the Lookouts will send Nate Peterson (4-3, 2.64) to the mound. First pitch is at 7:00 pm.







Southern League Stories from July 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.