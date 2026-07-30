Wahoos Comes up Short in 4-3 Loss

Published on July 29, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Holt Jones

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Holt Jones(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos lost game two of their six-game series on Wednesday night, falling to the Knoxville Smokies by a final score of 4-3.

Knoxville got off to a hot start, scoring four runs in the first inning off of Wahoos starter Luis Moreno (L, 5-5). After inducing a flyout to start the night, the Smokies strung together four consecutive hits: Jefferson Rojas doubled, Andy Garriola singled, Miguel Useche singled, and Carter Trice doubled. This series of knocks gave the Smokies a 3-0 lead before Alex Madera singled home Trice to give the home team a four-run lead.

Moreno settled down after that first inning, pitching the next four scoreless. This performance kept Pensacola in it, and in the top of the fourth, they started to chip away. Without the aid of a hit, the Wahoos managed to load the bases on a pair of walks and a hit by pitch. Jay Beshears then drew a walk with the bags packed, getting the Wahoos on the board. Before the next pitch could be thrown, a balk was issued to Smokies starter Dawson Netz, plating the second run and cutting into the lead.

Netz would be pulled after the fourth and be replaced by Frankie Scalzo Jr. (W, 2-1), who proceeded to pitch the next two innings scoreless. But, in the top of the seventh, Pensacola would add one more off of Tyler Schlaffer.

Following a leadoff single from Jay Beshears, Emaarion Boyd laid down a sac bunt to get him into scoring position. Brendan Jones rewarded the bunt by knocking a single into centerfield and bringing the score to 4-3.

Holt Jones put up a flawless three innings, striking out 4 in the process, but the offense stayed quiet as Marino Santy (S, 6) closed up shop in the 9th. The 'Hoos threatened, getting a runner to second base with only one down, but came up just short when Juan Matheus struck out with men on the corners to end the game.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Smokies on Thursday. First pitch from Covenant Health Park is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 5:55 on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.

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Southern League Stories from July 29, 2026

Wahoos Comes up Short in 4-3 Loss - Pensacola Blue Wahoos

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