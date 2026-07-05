Baumeister Spins 5.0 No-Hit Innings, But Barons Rally to Defeat Biscuits, 6-1

Published on July 5, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Jackson Baumeister

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Jackson Baumeister(Montgomery Biscuits)

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits carried a one-run lead into the sixth inning before the Birmingham Barons erupted for six runs to claim a 6-1 victory on Sunday afternoon at Regions Field.

Montgomery (39-42) broke a scoreless tie in the third inning when Austin Overn launched a solo home run to straightaway center field, his 10th homer of the season, to give the Biscuits a 1-0 lead. It marked Overn's fifth straight game with an extra-base hit.

Jackson Baumeister dominated through the first five innings, holding Birmingham hitless while striking out a season-high 10 and allowing only two walks.

The Barons (31-50) broke through in the sixth against the bullpen. A wild pitch by Tommy McCollum (2-6) allowed Jacob Burke to score the tying run before Boston Smith crushed a three-run homer to right-center field to put Birmingham in front, 4-1. Later in the inning, Brenden Dixon added an RBI single against Jonny Cuevas before Samuel Zavala followed with another run-scoring single to extend the lead to 6-1.

The Biscuits were unable to answer, finishing 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and stranding eight baserunners.

Overn accounted for Montgomery's lone run with his solo homer, while Xavier Isaac collected two hits. Caden Bodine and Brayden Taylor each doubled, and Taylor reached base three times with two walks.

Baumeister received a no-decision after firing five hitless innings with 10 strikeouts. McCollum was charged with the loss after allowing four runs in two-thirds of an inning. Cuevas surrendered two more runs before Roel Garcia III and Derrick Edington worked two scoreless innings of relief.

Gabe Davis allowed one run over four innings in the start for Birmingham. Liam Paddack (1-0) earned the victory with two scoreless innings of relief, while Jackson Kelley and Jonathan Clark combined to close out the final three innings.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the next homestand against the Knoxville Smokies (Cubs) from July 17-19 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from July 5, 2026

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