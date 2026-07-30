Trash Pandas to Host First-Ever Drone Show at Toyota Field on August 6

Published on July 30, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are bringing a brand-new spectacle to Toyota Field on Thursday, August 6, with the club's first-ever Drone Show following its 6:35 pm game against the Birmingham Barons as part of Grateful Dead Night.

Fans will experience an unforgettable postgame aerial display featuring 300 synchronized drones, produced by Brightwave FX, creating vibrant, animated images high above Toyota Field. The custom-designed show will feature a unique Trash Pandas x Grateful Dead-inspired storyline with larger-than-life illustrations.

"Toyota Field has become known for creating memorable fan experiences, and we're excited to introduce our first drone show," said Trash Pandas Executive Vice President and Assistant General Manager Lindsey Knupp. "Fans throughout the ballpark will have a great view of the show from every reserved seat, and Grateful Dead-themed entertainment, live music, and exclusive merchandise in the Junkyard Team Store will add to the night's fan experience."

Before the lights take to the sky, fans can enjoy Grateful Dead Night festivities throughout the evening, including a live performance from Milltowne, one of the region's premier Grateful Dead tribute bands. Milltowne will perform from 5:00-6:30 pm on the Rock Porch, setting the tone for a night celebrating the music, culture, and spirit of the Grateful Dead.

Unlike traditional fireworks, drone shows use GPS-guided aircraft programmed to fly in perfect synchronization, creating animated images and colorful formations in the night sky through hundreds of precisely coordinated LED lights.







Southern League Stories from July 30, 2026

Trash Pandas to Host First-Ever Drone Show at Toyota Field on August 6 - Rocket City Trash Pandas

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