Burke Returns to Lineup with Career Day in Shuckers Series Finale Win

Published on July 5, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers first baseman Blake Burke

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers first baseman Blake Burke(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (43-34, 8-4) tripled the Chattanooga Lookouts 41-40, 4-8) 12-4 in their series finale Sunday night at Keesler Federal Park. Blake Burke started for the first time in six games and racked up a career-high 7 RBI, finishing 4-5 and a triple short of the cycle with two doubles and a towering 111 mph, 480 foot home run over the batter's eye at the ballpark. The longest home run recorded of the season by a Shucker.

The win secured the series for the Shuckers over the Lookouts. Biloxi and Chattanooga combined for 95 runs in the series; the most in Keesler Federal Park history.

The two teams traded runs in the first after a Carter Graham RBI-single in the top half and Eric Brown Jr. RBI-double in the bottom half. Andrew Fischer broke the deadlock in the fourth with his eighth blast as a Shucker, off the bat at 106 mph, traveling 429 feet to make it 2-1. Fischer added to his tally an inning later with an RBI-single and Blake Burke followed suit with a two run-scoring knock of his own to lengthen the lead to 5-1. The Lookouts answered in the sixth with a Carter Graham solo shot and a Carlos Sanchez RBI-walk. In the home half, Matthew Wood and Eric Brown Jr. scored on an error by Leo Balcazar to build the cushion up to 7-3. Yelin Confidan came through with an RBI-single in the seventh before Blake Burke belted the aforementioned 480 foot three-run long bomb to give the Shuckers double digit runs for the second time this series. Burke capped the best game of his career in the eighth with his second double to plate two more and make it 12-4.

Blake Burke's (4-for-5) 7 RBI night led the way with Andrew Fischer (2-for-4) also plating a pair of runs. Matthew Wood (2-for-4) made his presence felt as well with another multi-hit performance. It marked Wood's fourth straight contest with two or more hits. Fischer (15 straight) and Josiah Ragsdale (5 straight) also extended their on-base streaks and have reached in every game so far at the Double-A level. The Shuckers have homered in their 13 th consecutive game, tying the 2022 Montgomery Biscuits for the second-longest home run streak in the Southern League since 2005.

Braylon Owens (3.2ip, 7k) picked up his first win in his Double-A debut, with Johnathan Harmon being handed the loss and Cameron Wagoner (2.1ip, 0r, 4k) collecting his sixth save of the season. Wagoner and Nick Merkel (1.1ip, 0r, 1k) were responsible for a pair of scoreless outings of the Shuckers bullpen.

The Shuckers are off Monday before they trip north to Tennessee for the final series before the All-Star break against the Knoxville Smokies, beginning on Tuesday, July 7 at Covenant Health Park. It's the only meeting in Knoxville between the two squads this season. The Shuckers start the six-game set in the Volunteer State on Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from July 5, 2026

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