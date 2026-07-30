Trash Pandas Even Series with 5-4 Victory over Columbus

Published on July 29, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (14-15, 49-48) used a three-run fifth inning to take their first lead of the series and held off a late Columbus rally for a 5-4 victory over the Columbus Clingstones (15-14, 44-49) on Wednesday night at Synovus Park. Jake Thompson and Juan Flores homered, Jake Munroe went 3-for-5, and five Rocket City pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts as the Trash Pandas snapped a streak of four consecutive one-run losses.

Columbus struck first by taking advantage of its hitter-friendly Synovus Park. Trash Pandas starter Austin Gordon (W, 4-6) retired the first two batters in both the first and second innings, but Jordan Groshans launched a two-out solo home run in the opening frame before Will Verdung followed with another two-out solo shot in the second to give the Clingstones a 2-0 lead.

Double-A veteran Ian Mejia, making his first start against Rocket City this season, kept the Trash Pandas quiet through four innings. David Calabrese drew a two-out walk in the third for Rocket City's first baserunner, while Munroe led off the fourth with a single to extend his on-base streak to 18 games, but both were left stranded.

The Trash Pandas finally broke through in the fifth. Thompson led off the inning by launching a solo homer off the batter's eye in center field, his second home run with Rocket City and first since his grand slam on June 30. Cole Fontenelle followed with a double before Nick Rodriguez lined an RBI single to right, snapping an 0-for-7 start to the series to tie the game. After Rodriguez advanced to second on Mejia's errant pickoff throw, Munroe singled through the left side to plate the go-ahead run and give Rocket City its first lead of the series at 3-2. Mejia departed after allowing three runs, two earned, over 4.2 innings.

Following Verdung's home run in the second, Gordon settled into a groove. The Angels' No. 23 prospect retired nine consecutive batters, striking out five during the stretch. Columbus answered in the bottom of the fifth when Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. doubled with two outs, Dalton McIntyre followed with an infield single, and a Gordon wild pitch allowed Kilpatrick to score the tying run. Gordon finished his 20th start of the season after 5.0 innings, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out five and walking one.

Rocket City reclaimed the lead immediately in the sixth as 20-year-old catcher Juan Flores crushed a solo homer to left-center, his fourth Double-A home run, putting the Trash Pandas back in front 4-3.

The offense added valuable insurance an inning later. Calabrese lined a one-out double to center, advanced to third on his sixth stolen base of the season, and scored when Tucker Flint delivered a two-out RBI single to center, stretching the lead to 5-3.

The bullpen made the lead stand. Chris Cortez stranded two runners in the sixth before Blake Weiman worked through traffic in the seventh, handing the ball to Camden Minacci. Carson Taylor doubled to begin the eighth, and after two strikeouts and a walk, Matt Scannell's two-out RBI single cut the deficit to one. The earned run was the first surrendered by Minacci in 12 appearances dating back to May 7.

Kenyon Yovan handled the ninth, striking out two of the four batters he faced to record his eighth save and secure the victory.

The win snapped Rocket City's four-game skid in one-run contests after seven of the club's previous eight games had been decided by a single run. Munroe paced the offense by going 3-for-5 with an RBI, recording his 10th multi-hit game in just 28 games with the Trash Pandas while raising his average to .324. Both clubs stranded nine runners, but Rocket City capitalized on its opportunities, going 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position to even the six-game series at one game apiece.

The Trash Pandas and Columbus face off again on Thursday night at Synovus Park for game three of the six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:06 pm CT, with RHP Joel Hurtado (6-3, 3.39) starting for Rocket City against LHP Braden Scott (1-0, 5.06) for Columbus. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, MiLB.TV, or MLB.TV, and listen locally on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Upcoming Promotions at Toyota Field:

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday welcomes fans and their dogs to Toyota Field, with proceeds benefiting local animal nonprofits. It's also Jimothy Night, where the first 200 kids will receive a Jimothy Raccoon mask while supplies last.

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Bookworm Night, presented by Marx Optical, plus Wine Wednesday featuring $5 select wines.

Thursday, Aug. 6: Grateful Dead Night featuring live music by Milltowne, Throwback Thursday with $3 domestic draft beers, and the first-ever postgame drone show at Toyota Field.

Friday, Aug. 7: You Are Not Alone Night followed by Friday Night Fireworks.

Saturday, Aug. 8: Space Night featuring specialty jerseys, a game-worn jersey auction, and Space Night Fireworks.

Sunday, Aug. 9: PAW Patrol Day featuring a special appearance by Chase, a jersey auction, pregame player autographs, face painting, and Kids Run the Bases after the game.







Southern League Stories from July 29, 2026

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