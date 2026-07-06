Blue Wahoos Salvage Finale on Sunday, Trash Pandas Take Series

Published on July 5, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (7-5, 42-38) wrapped up the first half of a 12-game homestand on Sunday afternoon, falling 5-2 to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (6-6, 42-39) at Toyota Field. Despite the defeat, Rocket City claimed four of six games in the series and finished 8-4 against the Miami Marlins affiliate in 2026, securing its first season-series victory over Pensacola in team history. The finale also featured some drama, as a seventh-inning bench-clearing incident resulted in five ejections.

Pensacola starter and Marlins No. 29 prospect Eliazar Dishmey dominated from the outset, retiring the first 17 batters he faced while carrying both a perfect game and a no-hitter into the sixth inning. The 21-year-old cooled off one of Minor League Baseball's hottest offenses after Rocket City entered the day having scored 34 runs over its previous three games.

Dishmey retired the first two batters of the sixth before No. 9 hitter Mac McCroskey blooped a single into center field to end both the perfect-game and no-hit bids. After making Thursday's start that lasted just one inning before a nearly two-hour rain delay, Dishmey returned to earn the victory, allowing three hits over a season-high 6.1 scoreless innings while walking none and striking out eight.

Pensacola broke through against Rocket City starter Eybersson Polanco (L, 3-5) in the third inning. Ian Lewis Jr. drew a leadoff walk and, after Polanco retired the next two hitters, Christian Hernandez and Juan Matheus delivered back-to-back singles, with Matheus driving home Jay Beshears for a 1-0 lead.

The Blue Wahoos doubled their advantage in the fourth when Brandon Compton lined an RBI single to score Fenwick Trimble, making it 2-0. Polanco, making his second start of the series, allowed two runs on five hits over 4.2 innings, walking three and striking out four. José Gonzalez entered with two outs in the fifth, escaped a bases-loaded jam, and added a scoreless sixth inning.

The game's climax came in the seventh inning. Leonard Garcia entered in relief for Rocket City and hit Pensacola leadoff batter Cam Cannarella with the second pitch of the inning, sparking a bench-clearing confrontation that led to five ejections. Garcia and reliever Carlos Espinosa were ejected for Rocket City, while Cannarella, Ian Lewis Jr., and Dillon Lewis, who is currently on Pensacola's Development List, were tossed for the Blue Wahoos.

Once play resumed, Pensacola capitalized. Chris Cortez took over on the mound, and Hernandez doubled to put runners at second and third before a walk loaded the bases. With two outs, Compton delivered a two-run single to extend the lead to 4-0, and pinch-hitter Ryan Ignoffo added an RBI groundout to push the advantage to 5-0.

Rocket City broke up the shutout in the eighth. Elijah Dunham drew a one-out walk before McCroskey singled to put runners on the corners. Nick Rodriguez grounded out to shortstop, allowing Dunham to score and cut the deficit to 5-1.

The Trash Pandas added one more run in the ninth after Tucker Flint and Caleb Bartolero opened the inning with consecutive walks. Following a pitching change and one out, J.J. D'Orazio drove home Flint with a groundout to account for the final 5-2 margin.

McCroskey paced the Rocket City offense by going 2-for-3 and reached base safely six times over the final two games of the series.

Despite Sunday's loss, the Trash Pandas finished the season series against Pensacola with an 8-4. Over the six-game series, the Pandas scored 45 runs, which was fourth-most in Double-A baseball this week, to go along with a league-high 62 hits. As a club, Rocket City has a .302 batting average for the week, with 20 extra-base hits, 29 walks, and a .397 on-base percentage. Jake Munroe paced the club with nine hits this week, while Flint had eight hits, five walks, and eight RBIs; David Calabrese had seven hits and six RBIs; and McCroskey had six hits and walked seven times. Jake Thompason was off on Sunday, but led the club in just four games with nine RBIs.

The Trash Pandas are off on Monday before opening a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Tuesday night at Toyota Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., with Rocket City scheduled to start RHP Ryan Costeiu (6-4, 6.42 ERA). Chattanooga has not yet announced its starting pitcher. Fans can watch locally on WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, and MiLB.TV, or listen on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Tuesday's Promotions:

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your four-legged friend to the ballpark on Tail Waggin' Tuesdays! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or out on the grass berm, and a pup cup from Sweet Space. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog upon entry, with all proceeds benefiting a local animal charity. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game.

Pet Supplies Drive: Fans are encouraged to donate pet supplies each Tuesday, which will be donated at the end of the season.







Southern League Stories from July 5, 2026

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