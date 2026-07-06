Clingstones Drop Series Finale against Knoxville

Published on July 5, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tn. - After a three-hour rain delay at Covenant Health Park, the Columbus Clingstones (6-6, 35-41) dropped the series finale to the Knoxville Smokies (8-4, 46-35), 5-4, on Sunday night as the clubs split the six-game series.

Decisive Plays: Columbus struck first in the opening inning, scoring Patrick Clohisy on a fielding error by Knoxville third baseman Jefferson Rojas. Jordan Groshans, who reach on that fielding error, later came around to score on a wild pitch by Smokies starter Evan Taylor, giving the Clingstones an early 2-0 lead.

Owen Ayers answered with a solo home run in the bottom of the first to cut the deficit to one.

The Clingstones added another run in the fourth when Ambioris Tavarez scored on a Will Verdung fielder's choice to make it 3-1. Knoxville responded in the bottom half as Andy Garriola drove in a run to pull the Smokies back within one.

Columbus tied the game at 4-4 in the seventh inning when Luke Waddell's fielder's choice brought home Dalton McIntyre.

Knoxville answered in the bottom of the eighth as Edgar Alvarez lined an RBI double to put the Smokies ahead 5-4. Columbus retired in the ninth with two runners left on as Knoxville secured the series' finale.

Key Contributors: Patrick Clohisy (1-for-3) recorded Columbus' lone hit with a seventh-inning single. Drew Compton (0-for-2, 2 BB) reached base twice. For Knoxville, Ayers (2-for-4, 2B, HR, RBI) had two extra-base hits including a home run in the first inning.

Notable: The Clingstones fell to 9-11 in one-run games this season and 3-24 when trailing after the eighth inning or later.

Next Game (Tuesday, July 7): Columbus vs. Birmingham, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:46 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from July 5, 2026

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