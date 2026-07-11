Columbus Sputters to Birmingham on Friday Night, 10-1

Published on July 10, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







Ogans smacked the lone run for the Stones in the fifth inning. Columbus Clingstones

The Columbus Clingstones (9-7, 38-42) saw their three-game winning streak come to an end in a 10-1 loss to the Birmingham Barons (6-10, 32-53) on Friday night at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: Pitching by both clubs was dominant through the first three innings, keeping the game scoreless until Birmingham erupted in the fourth inning. Boston Smith (3) launched a three-run homer before Colby Shelton (8) followed a few batters later with a two-run shot to give the Barons a 5-0 lead.

The Clingstones scored their lone run in the bottom of the fifth on a Keshawn Ogans RBI single that plated Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. Columbus managed just one more hit the rest of the way, a Dalton McIntyre single in the sixth inning.

Birmingham added five more runs across the seventh and eighth innings to seal the 10-1 victory.

Key Contributors: Ogans (2-for-3, RBI) drove in the lone Columbus run. Kilpatrick Jr. (1-for-4) and McIntyre (1-for-3) recorded the only other Clingstones hits.

Notable: The Clingstones pitching staff struck out 10 batters, bringing their second-half total to 187 strikeouts, which leads all of Minor League Baseball, and 52 strikeouts through the first four games of the series against Birmingham.

Next Game (Saturday, July 11): Columbus vs. Birmingham, 6:05 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. RHP Brett Sears (2-3, 4.17 ERA) starts for Columbus against RHP Gabe Davis (0-4, 9.38 ERA) for Birmingham. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from July 10, 2026

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