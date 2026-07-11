Wahoos Offense Goes Quiet in 11-1 Loss

Published on July 10, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos outfielder Cam Cannarella

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos outfielder Cam Cannarella(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos fell to the Montgomery Biscuits by a final score of 11-1 on Friday night after a barrage of extra base hits left the home side unable to keep up.

The Blue Wahoos (45-40) dropped their first game of the series after taking the initial three in dramatic fashion that saw two walk-offs wins. With the win, the Biscuits (40-45) reclaimed their edge with a 7-6 mark against Pensacola this season.

Pensacola scored one run on eight hits, drawing two walks. Cam Cannarella led the team at the plate with a 3-for-4 night, picking up his fifth double of his young Double-A career. Juan Matheus followed with a 2-for-3 outing that saw him drive in the lone run of the night. Brendan Jones, Emmarion Boyd and Payton Green notched a hit a piece.

Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (L, 2-4) took the loss for the home side, delivering 3.1 innings that allowed seven hits and six earned runs before an abrupt exit. Montgomery's Gary Gill-Hill (W, 3-2) earned the win, holding Pensacola scoreless for six innings.

As has been a trend for the homestand, it would be Montgomery that got on the board first, this time early in the first inning. An Emilien Pitre triple that escaped the diving effort of Jones in center field plated two early runs for the Biscuits.

The Biscuits would extend their lead with a punishing five-run fourth inning. An RBI double from Kenny Piper started things off, followed by a pair of two-run homers from Kamren James and Jadher Areinamo.

Montgomery added another run in the fifth, increasing the gap on the scoreboard to 8-0 as Xavier Isaac came home from third while the Pensacola infield opted for a double play. They'd cap their scoring with an Isaac three-RBI home run in the eighth.

Not to be deterred, the Blue Wahoos prevented the shutout by getting one back in the bottom of the eighth. Boyd and Cannarella picked up consecutive singles, and a sharp line drive into right field by Matheus allowed Boyd to race home from second base.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biscuits on Saturday. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on Blab TV, Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. For ticket information, visit BlueWahoos.com.

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Southern League Stories from July 10, 2026

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