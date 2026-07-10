Stones Win Three in a Row against Birmingham in Late Offensive Frenzy

Published on July 10, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - Even with rain delays before first pitch and during the second inning, the weather could not slow the Columbus Clingstones (9-6, 38-41), who broke the game open in the later innings to defeat the Birmingham Barons (5-10, 31-53), 7-1, on Thursday night at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: Birmingham scored the game's first run in the fifth inning when Caleb Bonemer (4) launched a solo home run over the right-field wall for a 1-0 lead.

The Clingstones were held hitless until the fifth inning when Will Verdung connected on his first Double-A triple. Columbus carried that momentum into the sixth as Luke Waddell reached base before Dalton McIntyre (2) launched a two-run home run onto the clubhouse beyond the right-field wall, giving the Clingstones a 2-1 lead.

Columbus broke the game open in the seventh inning, scoring five runs on four hits. Tyler Tolve drove in the first run of the inning with an RBI double before Jordan Groshans (16) capped the rally with a three-run home run that struck the top of the scoreboard in left field.

The Birmingham offense was held scoreless over the final four innings as the Clingstones bullpen closed out the 7-1 victory.

Key Contributors: McIntyre (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI) gave Columbus the lead with his second home run in as many games. Groshans (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI), Tolve (2-for-4, 2 2B, RBI), and Patrick Clohisy (1-for-4, RBI) all drove in runs during the seventh inning. For Birmingham, Bonemer (2-for-4, HR, RBI) accounted for the Barons' lone run.

Notable: Groshans' 16th home run of the season moved him into a three-way tie with David McCabe and Ethan Workinger for the most home runs in Clingstones history. With eight strikeouts, the Columbus pitching staff increased its second-half total to 177, the most in the Southern League and the third-most in Minor League Baseball.

Next Game (Friday, July 10): Columbus vs. Birmingham, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. RHP Ian Mejia (0-5, 9.75 ERA) starts for Columbus against LHP Jake Palish (1-7, 5.88 ERA) for Birmingham. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from July 10, 2026

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