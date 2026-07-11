Birmingham Blasts Columbus in 10-1 Bounce-Back Win on Friday

Published on July 10, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons pounded out 15 hits in the 10-1 win over the Columbus Clingstones before 3,509 at Synovus Park on Friday night. The Barons scored five runs in the fourth inning to take the lead and led throughout the game.

Starting pitcher Jake Palish (2-7, 5.58) earned the win after pitching 5.2 innings, allowing four hits, one earned run, and four walks, with three strikeouts. The lefty's last win was on May 7 at Knoxville. Jarold Rosado pitched 1.1 innings and allowed only one walk. Phil Fox pitched one perfect inning. Nick Altermatt followed with a perfect ninth inning, with a strikeout.

Birmingham (6-10, 32-53) scored first in the top of the fourth inning. Alec Briley doubled to start the inning. Caleb Bonemer singled on a ground ball to third base. With one out, Boston Smith hit a three-run home run to right field, giving the Barons an early 3-0 lead.

Dylan Campbell followed with a double to right-center field. Colby Shelton hits a two-run home run, his eighth of the season, and the Barons lead 5-0.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Columbus (9-7, 38-42) scored on a Keshawn Ogans RBI single, scoring Kevin Kilpatrick. The Clingstones trailed 5-1.

In the top of the seventh inning, Samuel Zavala had an infield single. Jacob Burke doubled to center field, scoring Zavala, and the Barons led 6-1. Briley singled on a fly ball to left field, scoring Burke. Birmingham led 7-1.

In the top of the eighth inning, Anthony DePino hit a solo home run, his 11th of the season. The Barons led 8-1. Campbell singled to right field and scored on a Colby Shelton RBI double to the gap in right-center field. The Barons led 9-1. Brenden Dixon followed with an RBI double, scoring Shelton, and the Barons led 10-1.

For the Barons, Campbell had two doubles, a single, and two runs scored. Shelton had a home run and a double, two runs scored, and three RBI. Briley had a double, a single, a run scored, and an RBI.

Up next is Game 5 of the six-game series. The Barons will send RHP Gabe Davis (0-4, 9.38) to the mound, and the Clingstones will counter with RHP Brett Sears (2-3, 4.17). First pitch is at 5:05 pm.







Southern League Stories from July 10, 2026

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