Clingstones Outlast Barons in Another One-Run Contest 3-2 on Wednesday

Published on July 9, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons dropped another one-run game as the Columbus Clingstones won 3-2 before 1,863 at Synovus Park on Wednesday night. The Barons trailed the whole game, but had chances at different times during the game to tie or take the lead in the road loss.

Starting pitcher Juan Carela (0-1, 4.50) took the loss, who was just recently called up from Winston-Salem, pitched four innings, giving up three hits, two earned runs, and a walk with five strikeouts. Nick Altermatt pitched two innings, giving up two hits, one earned run, and no walks with a strikeout. Liam Paddack pitched two innings, giving up only one hit with two strikeouts.

Columbus (8-6, 37-41) scored first in the game. In the bottom of the third inning, Patrick Clohisy doubled and Luke Waddell homered over the right field field fence and the Clingstones took a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the sixth inning, Birmingham (5-9, 31-52) scored. With one out, Jacob Burke hit a double on a line drive to left field. Alec Briley singled to left field, scoring Burke. The Barons trailed 2-1.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the home run ball struck again for Columbus. Luke Waddell hit a solo-home run to right field. The Clingstones led 3-1.

In the top of the seventh inning with two outs, Dylan Campbell singled and stole second base. Colby Shelton singled to right field scoring Campbell. The Barons cut the lead to 3-2, but could not get any closer in the game. In the top of the ninth inning, the Barons had two runners on base with one out, but could not get the big hit that they needed.

Up next, the Barons will play Game 3 of the six-game series. The Barons have lost the first two and look to starting pitcher Connor McCullough (0-5, 4.53) on Thursday. The Clingstones will go with Julio Robaina (2-2, 2.48). First pitch is a 6:06 pm.







Southern League Stories from July 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.