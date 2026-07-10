Blue Wahoos Snag Second Walk off of the Week, Down Biscuits 4-3

Published on July 9, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits second baseman Jadher Areinamo

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits second baseman Jadher Areinamo(Montgomery Biscuits)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Montgomery Biscuits erased a one-run deficit with runs in the seventh and eighth innings, but the Pensacola Blue Wahoos answered with a walk-off run in the bottom of the ninth to hand Montgomery a 4-3 loss on Thursday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Montgomery (39-45) struck first in the opening inning when Caden Bodine lifted a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Mac Horvath for a 1-0 lead.

Pensacola (45-39) answered in the second on Brendan Jones' solo home run before taking a 2-1 lead in the fifth. Dylan Jasso scored from third on Cam Cannarella's stolen base after a throwing error by catcher Kenny Piper.

The Biscuits pulled even in the seventh when Gregory Barrios raced home on a passed ball by catcher Ryan Ignoffo.

Montgomery then moved back in front in the eighth as Theo Gillen lined a two-out RBI single to right field, scoring Bodine for a 3-2 advantage.

The Blue Wahoos responded immediately in the bottom of the eighth when Juan Matheus tied the game with a solo homer to right field.

In the ninth, Brendan Jones drew a two-out walk and advanced into scoring position before Cristian Hernández lined a walk-off single to left, bringing home Jones for the 4-3 victory.

Jadher Areinamo led the Biscuits with two hits, while Horvath doubled and scored the game's first run. Bodine doubled, drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, and scored the go-ahead run in the eighth. Barrios added a triple and scored, while Gillen delivered Montgomery's lone hit with runners in scoring position.

TJ Nichols allowed two runs, one earned, over 5.1 innings while striking out six in a no-decision. Derrick Edington followed with 1.2 scoreless innings of relief before Tommy McCollum (2-7) surrendered the tying homer in the eighth and the walk-off run in the ninth.

Luis Palacios allowed one unearned run over 3.1 innings for Pensacola. Christian MacLeod struck out six over 2.2 scoreless innings before Jack Sellinger was charged with a blown save. Nigel Belgrave (3-5) earned the victory after allowing one run over the final two innings.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the next homestand against the Knoxville Smokies (Cubs) from July 17-19 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from July 9, 2026

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