Blue Wahoos Rally with Five-Run Eighth to Edge Biscuits, 8-7

Published on July 8, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Santiago Suarez

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Santiago Suarez(Montgomery Biscuits)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Montgomery Biscuits took a three-run lead into the bottom of the eighth inning before the Pensacola Blue Wahoos rallied for five runs to hand Montgomery an 8-7 loss on Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Montgomery (39-44) jumped in front immediately when Brayden Taylor crushed a two-run homer to right field in the first inning, his 13th home run of the season.

The Biscuits added two more runs in the second as Taylor lined a two-run single to right, scoring Mac Horvath and Émilien Pitre to build a 4-0 advantage.

Pensacola (44-39) chipped away with solo home runs from Payton Green in the third inning and Connor Caskenette in the seventh, along with an RBI single by Jay Beshears in the fifth, trimming the deficit to 4-3.

The Biscuits created breathing room in the eighth. Horvath ripped an RBI triple to center field to score Xavier Isaac, and Gregory Barrios followed with an RBI single to push the lead to 6-3.

The Blue Wahoos answered immediately in the bottom half. Cristian Hernández opened the inning with a two-run homer before Fenwick Trimble tied the game with a solo shot. Later in the frame, Brendan Jones delivered the go-ahead RBI double, and Green added an RBI single to cap the five-run inning and give Pensacola an 8-6 lead.

Montgomery mounted one final rally in the ninth as Theo Gillen lined an RBI single to score Caden Bodine, but the tying run was left aboard to end the game.

Taylor finished 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI, while Austin Overn collected two hits. Horvath tripled, drove in a run, scored twice, walked, and stole two bases. Barrios and Gillen each added an RBI, and Bodine reached base three times with a hit and two walks.

Santiago Suarez allowed three runs (two earned) over 7.0 innings in a no-decision. T.J. Fondtain was charged with four runs during Pensacola's eighth-inning rally, and Andrew Lindsey was charged with one run, collecting the final two outs in the eighth.

Alex Williams allowed four runs over five innings for Pensacola. Kadd Bragg (5-2) earned the victory despite allowing two runs in the eighth, and Holt Jones recorded the final three outs for his second save.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the next homestand against the Knoxville Smokies (Cubs) from July 17-19 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from July 8, 2026

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