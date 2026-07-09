Braun Spins Franchise Record 12 Strikeouts, Columbus Clips Birmingham 3-2

Published on July 8, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - Lucas Braun worked 7.0 spectacular innings and a club single-game record 12 strikeouts to carry the Columbus Clingstones (8-6, 37-41) on the mound, while Luke Waddell bashed two home runs to carry the Stones at the plate in a 3-2 victory over the Birmingham Barons (5-9, 31-52) on Wednesday night at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: Columbus struck first on a two-run home run from Waddell (5) in the bottom of the fourth in the midst of a stretch where Braun punched out seven of eight batters faced from the third inning through the fifth inning. Birmingham scored its first run on an RBI single from Alec Briley in the sixth inning, but Waddell answered back with a solo home run (6) to restore the two-run lead at 3-1 in the home half. Braun punched out his 12th batter Boston Smith in the seventh to establish a new franchise record. Blane Abeyta (S, 5) stood tall with runners at the corners and one out in the ninth to strike out the last two batters he faced and pick up the save.

Key Contributors: Braun (7.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 12 SO) tied his own single-game career high in strikeouts for Columbus. On offense, Waddell (2-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI) powered all three runs for the Clingstones. For Birmingham, Briley (2-for-4, RBI) and Colby Shelton (1-for-4, RBI) drove in both runs for the Barons.

Notable: Braun surpassed the prior franchise record of 11 strikeouts set by RHP Garrett Baumann on May 16 vs. Knoxville and became the third Clingstone pitcher all-time to work a start with 10 or more strikeouts, also joining RHP Owen Murphy on April 3 vs. Chattanooga. Waddell recorded his third career multi-home run game, and his first since August 27, 2021, at Bowling Green while with High-A Rome.

Next Game (Thursday, July 9): Columbus vs. Rocket City, 7:06 p.m. ET at Toyota Field. LHP Julio Robaina (2-2, 2.48 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Connor McCullough (0-5, 4.53 ERA) for Birmingham. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from July 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.