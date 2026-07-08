Game Info: July 8 vs. Chattanooga: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

Published on July 8, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Wednesday, July 8, 2026 - 6:35 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas (7-6, 42-39) vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (5-8, 42-40)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Austin Gordon (1-6, 5.72) vs. LHP Nate Peterson (4-1, 2.30)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV 31.6 - Bally Live - MiLB.TV, (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

Today's Promotions:

Wine Wednesday: Enjoy $5 rosé, red, and white wine specials throughout the game at the Rock Porch, Raccoon Saloon, Third Base Bar, and SportsMED Stadium Club.

Warfighter Wednesday: The Trash Pandas team up with Blue Origin and partners like Vet Tix to honor service members, veterans, and first responders. Fans and businesses can get involved by purchasing group ticket packages or donating tickets through Vet Tix to help those who serve enjoy a night at the ballpark.

Upcoming Promotions:

Thursday: Dinosaur Weekend Begins - Dinosaur activities, live music, and $3 domestic draft beers.

Friday: Dinosaur Weekend & Fireworks - Prehistoric fun followed by Friday Night Fireworks.

Saturday: Lunaticos Night - Luchador Mask Giveaway (first 1,000 fans), James Spann appearance, Copa de la Diversión festivities, and postgame fireworks.

Sunday: Family Fun Sunday - Pregame autographs, Kids Run the Bases, free water slide, face painting, and Blue Bell helmet sundaes.

Homestand Specials: Try the Chili Cannon at Sprockets and the Lookout Lemonade at the Rock Porch, plus enjoy the free Moonwalk Kids Zone and new misting stations throughout the homestand.

FOR STARTERS: The Trash Pandas continue the second half of their 12-game homestand Wednesday night with Game 2 of a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

PANDAS DROP SERIES FINALE: The Trash Pandas dropped the series opener to Chattanooga 4-3 despite another dominant night from the bullpen, which combined for 5.0 scoreless innings, on two hits. Tucker Flint continued his hot streak by going 2-for-3 with a home run, RBI single, and walk, while Jake Munroe and Nick Rodriguez each recorded two hits. Rocket City stranded 11 runners on base and went 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position after rallying from an early three-run deficit.

TUCKER ON A TEAR: Over his last 26 games since June 6, OF Tucker Flint is batting .303 with four doubles, four home runs, 17 RBIs, 20 walks, and a .441 OBP. Flint has reached base safely 18 times over his last seven games, batting .417, with a .563 OBP.

SERIES RECAP: Rocket City took four of six games from Pensacola, securing its first-ever season series victory over the Blue Wahoos with an 8-4 mark. The Pandas' offense was among the hottest in Double-A last week, batting .302 while leading the league with 62 hits and scoring 45 runs, the fourth-most in Double-A baseball during the week. The Trash Pandas recorded two Toyota Field-record eight-run innings-in the sixth inning of a 16-6 win on July 2 and the eighth inning of a 14-6 victory on July 4.

HOT HOMESTAND: Rocket City's lineup has been one of the Southern League's hottest during the homestand. Tucker Flint is batting .417 (10-for-24) with 10 RBIs; Jake Munroe is hitting .407 (11-for-27) with seven RBIs; Jake Thompson has driven in nine runs with a grand slam; Mac McCroskey has reached base 14 times with eight walks; and David Calabrese is batting .348 (8-for-23) with a home run and six runs scored.

LET'S GET A LITTLE BIT RAUDI: Through 76 games, Raudi Rodriguez is the only Double-A player with 80+ hits, 10+ homers, 60+ runs, 40+ RBIs, 50+ walks, 20+ stolen bases, and a .400+ OBP. He has reached base safely in 17 of his last 19 games since June 13, batting .362 with four home runs, three doubles, 10 RBIs, 14 walks, and 13 runs scored.







Southern League Stories from July 8, 2026

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