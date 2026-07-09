Gordon's Best Leads Rocket City to 3-1 Win over Lookouts

Published on July 8, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - Behind a career-high seven dominant innings from Austin Gordon, the Rocket City Trash Pandas (8-6, 43-39) evened their series with the Chattanooga Lookouts (5-9, 42-41) by earning a 3-1 victory on Wednesday night at Toyota Field. Tucker Flint and J.J. D'Orazio each homered, while Gordon and relievers Chris Cortez and Luke Murphy combined to retire the final 16 Chattanooga batters in the crisp two-hour, five-minute contest.

After both offenses were held in check through the opening two innings, Chattanooga broke through in the third against Gordon (W, 2-6). Ruben Ibarra led off with a single, and after two outs, Leo Balcazar singled to left before Carter Graham lined an RBI single to center, giving the Lookouts a 1-0 lead.

Rocket City answered immediately in the bottom of the inning. Mac McCroskey continued his hot stretch by lining a one-out single, then scored on Nick Rodriguez's Southern League-leading 21st double, which rolled to the wall in left-center to tie the game at 1-1.

The Trash Pandas grabbed the lead an inning later when Flint continued his torrid homestand, launching a solo home run to right for his second homer in as many games and ninth of the season, putting Rocket City ahead 2-1.

Gordon took over from there. Following Graham's RBI single, the right-hander retired 13 of the next 14 batters he faced, including the final 10 in a row, to complete a career-high 7.0 innings. Gordon allowed just one run on five hits, walked none, struck out six, and earned his second victory of the season and first since April 15.

Rocket City added an insurance run in the seventh when D'Orazio blasted a 407-foot solo home run to the opposite field in right, extending the lead to 3-1.

Cortez (H, 4) followed Gordon with a perfect eighth inning, striking out one. Minor League Baseball saves leader Luke Murphy then needed just seven pitches to retire the side in order in the ninth, recording his 16th save while extending his scoreless streak to 25 consecutive appearances. Chattanooga starter Nate Peterson (L, 4-2) suffered the loss, despite allowing just two runs over 5.0 innings.

Flint finished 2-for-4 with a double and a home run, extending his on-base streak to eight games. During the homestand, Flint is batting .429 while reaching base 20 times, collecting three doubles, two home runs, 11 RBIs, and eight runs scored over eight games. Jake Munroe also continued his strong stretch, going 2-for-4 with a double to record his fourth multi-hit game in the last six contests while batting .419 during the homestand.

The Trash Pandas continue their six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Thursday night at Toyota Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., with Rocket City scheduled to start RHP Nate Snead (2-3, 4.45 ERA) against a TBA starter for Chattanooga. Fans can watch locally on WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, and MiLB.TV, or listen on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Thursday's Promotions:

Dinosaur Weekend: Dinosaur Weekend begins with two days of prehistoric fun at Toyota Field. Fans of all ages can enjoy excavation tents, photo opportunities, and dinosaur-themed food throughout the ballpark.

Throwback Thursday: Throwback Thursday returns with live music from the Charles and Tonya Harris Band on the Rock Porch from 5:00-6:30 pm.

$3 Domestic Draft Beer: Each Thursday this season also includes $3 domestic drafts (Bud Light and Coors Light in the Bullpen Bar, and Budweiser and Yuengling in the Rock Porch).







Southern League Stories from July 8, 2026

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