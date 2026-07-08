Ragsdale Named Brewers Minor League Player of the Month for June

Published on July 8, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Milwaukee Brewers announced today that Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Josiah Ragsdale has been named the Brewers Minor League Player of the Month for June. It marks the first monthly award for Ragsdale, and he becomes the second Shucker to earn a Brewers monthly award this season, joining Blake Burke.

Ragsdale, 22, batted .420/.540/.797 (29-for-69) with 9 doubles, a triple, 5 HR, 15 RBI, 26 runs and 7 stolen bases in 18 games between High-A Wisconsin (17g) and Double-A Biloxi (1g) in June.

Ragsdale led the Midwest League in batting average (.418), on-base percentage (.524) and runs (25) in June. He also ranked among league leaders in slugging percentage (2nd, .761), OPS (2nd, 1.285), extra-base hits (2nd, 14), doubles (3rd, 9), hits (5th, 28) and total bases (5th, 51), earning a promotion to Biloxi on June 30.

Selected by the Brewers in the seventh round of the 2025 First-Year Player Draft out of Boston College, Ragsdale hit his first career Double-A home run in his lone game for the Shuckers during the month on 6/30 against Chattanooga.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from July 8, 2026

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