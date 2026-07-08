Blue Wahoos Walk off Biscuits, 6-5 in 10 Innings

Published on July 7, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Jadher Areinamo of the Montgomery Biscuits heads home

(Montgomery Biscuits) Jadher Areinamo of the Montgomery Biscuits heads home(Montgomery Biscuits)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Montgomery Biscuits saw a late lead slip away before the Pensacola Blue Wahoos walked off with a 6-5 victory in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Montgomery (39-43) opened the scoring in the second inning when Austin Overn lined an RBI single through the left side, bringing home Will Simpson for a 1-0 lead.

The Biscuits added two more runs in the third. Jadher Areinamo launched a solo home run to left field, his 11th of the season, before Xavier Isaac followed with an RBI single to score Theo Gillen and extend the advantage to 3-0.

Pensacola (43-39) got on the board in the fifth when Payton Green hit a solo home run to left-center field, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

Montgomery answered in the sixth after Mac Horvath stole second base. A throwing error by catcher Ryan Ignoffo allowed Émilien Pitre to score on the play, giving the Biscuits a 4-1 lead.

The Blue Wahoos responded with a solo homer from Brandon Compton in the sixth before erupting in the seventh. Cam Cannarella tied the game with a two-run homer to right, and

Juan Matheus followed two batters later with a solo blast to put Pensacola in front, 5-4.

The Biscuits rallied in the ninth. Pitre and Caden Bodine reached base before Areinamo drew a bases-loaded walk to force home the tying run and send the game to extra innings.

Pensacola ended it in the bottom of the 10th when Fenwick Trimble lined a one-out single to center, scoring Cristian Hernández with the winning run.

Pitre finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored, while Horvath went 2-for-3 with two walks and two stolen bases. Areinamo homered, drove in two runs, and drew the game-tying walk. Overn, Gillen, Isaac, and Bodine each added a hit.

Garrett Edwards allowed one run on seven hits over 4.0 innings in the start. Chris Clark surrendered three runs over 2.1 innings before Jacob Kmatz allowed the go-ahead homer in the seventh. Hayden Snelsire (3-3) took the loss after allowing the winning run in the 10th.

Jacob Miller allowed three runs, one earned, over three innings for Pensacola. Jack Sellinger was charged with a blown save after allowing the tying run in the ninth, while Colby Martin (3-4) earned the victory by recording the final four outs.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the next homestand against the Knoxville Smokies (Cubs) from July 17-19 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from July 7, 2026

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