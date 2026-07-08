Fischer Stars in Return to Knoxville, Shuckers Fall to Smokies

Published on July 7, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers third baseman Andrew Fischer

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers third baseman Andrew Fischer(Biloxi Shuckers)

KNOXVILLE, TN - The Biloxi Shuckers (43-35, 8-5) fell to the Knoxville Smokies (47-35, 9-4), 9-4, at Covenant Health Park on Tuesday in the series opener. Despite the loss, Josh Adamczewski and Matthew Wood recorded a pair of home runs, extending the Shuckers home run streak to 14 consecutive games, the second-longest by a Southern League team in the Digital Stats Era.

The Shuckers struck first in the second with a sacrifice fly from Mike Boeve and extended the lead to 2-0 in the fifth with a solo home run from Matthew Wood, his 12 th of the season. Wood's home run, a 357-foot blast to right, marked his second over the last five games. In the bottom of the fifth, Jefferson Rojas made it 2-1 with his 14 th home run of the year. In the sixth, Josh Adamczewski smashed his second home run at the Double-A level, a 99 MPH, 364-foot shot to right, making it 3-2. In the sixth, the Smokies took a 7-3 lead with a six-run inning, including an RBI single from Edgar Alvarez, an RBI triple from Karson Simas, an RBI single from Drew Bowser and a three-run home run from Alex Ramírez. In the seventh, the Shuckers struck back with an RBI single from Mike Boeve, making it 7-4. In the eighth, the Smokies extended the lead to 9-4 with a double steal that allowed Jefferson Rojas to score from third and an RBI single from Andy Garriola. Connor Schultz (2-3) earned the win while Manuel Rodriguez (8-3) took the loss. Tyler Ras earned his second save of the season for the Smokies with two scoreless innings in relief.

Former Tennessee Volunteer Andrew Fischer (3-for-4) starred at the plate in his return to Knoxville, recording a triple and a pair of doubles, the third three-extra-base hit game by a Shucker this season. Josh Adamczewski (2-for-4) also extended his on-base streak to 16 consecutive games with a multi-hit performance.

The Shuckers return to action on Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Travis Smith (0-1, 6.75) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Brooks Caple (2-2, 3.63) for the Smokies. Coverage begins at 5:40 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from July 7, 2026

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