Trimble's Walk-Off Elevates Wahoos to Victory

Published on July 7, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos outfielder Fenwick Trimble (right)

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos outfielder Fenwick Trimble (right)(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos topped the Montgomery Biscuits by a final score of 6-5 in a 10-inning contest on Tuesday night

Some shaky defense behind Wahoos starter Jacob Miller allowed the Biscuits to jump out to an early lead, when a two-out error committed by Dylan Jasso in the second inning came around to score on an Austin Overn single to shortstop. An inning later, Jadher Arienamo cranked a homer to left, his second off of Miller this season, and Xavier Isaac ripped an RBI single to give Montgomery a 3-0 lead.

Through the first 4.0 innings, Montgomery's starter Garrett Edwards kept Pensacola off the board. He had allowed just five baserunners on four singles and a walk. But that changed in the 5th, when Payton Green smashed his 6th home run of the year to get the Blue Wahoos in the run column. Two more basehits to follow would see the end of Edwards day before Chris Clark came in and stranded the Wahoo runners.

The Biscuits would keep applying pressure in the 6th when a throwing error from Ryan Ignoffo allowed Émilien Pitre to score from 3rd and make it a 4-1 game. But a solo bomb from Brandon Compton, his fourth homer in seven games, cut the lead in half. A scoreless 7th from Nigel Belgrave brought the Wahoos to the plate with a 4-2 deficit. With one out, Dylan Jasso sent his second single of the night into center field to make Cam Cannarella the tying-run. Well, Cannarella took that role to heart and sent his 9th home run of the year out to right field to tie things up at four.

Two batters later, Juan Matheus replicated Cannarella's success with a solo shot to right-center field to give the Wahoos their first lead of the game at 5-4. Blegrave pitched a 1-2-3 8th inning to give Jack Sellinger (BS, 4) a chance to close it out and earn the save in the 9th. But Sellinger faltered. After a leadoff walk and an infield single, Sellinger induced two popouts to bring Pensacola one out away from victory. What followed was Sellinger's 2nd and 3rd walks of the inning to walk in a run and tie the game at 5-5. Manager Nelson Prada went to Colby Martin (W, 3-4) to work out of the bases loaded jam with a huge strikeout.

Martin got through the 10th inning, thanks in part to Juan Matheus gunning down Rays top prospect Theo Gillen at home to keep the score tied. Then, in the bottom of the 10th with one down and Cristian Hernández on second, Fenwick Trimble ripped a game-winning walk-off single into left-center to give the Wahoos a 6-5 victory and their second walk-off of the year.

Hayden Snelsire (L, 3-3), who surrendered the game-winning run in the 10th, took his third loss of the year. The Wahoos moved up to 43-49 and 7-6 in the second half while the Biscuits fell to 39-44 and 4-9 in the second half.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biscuits on Wednesday. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on YurView, Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. For ticket information, visit BlueWahoos.com.

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Southern League Stories from July 7, 2026

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