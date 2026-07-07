Game Info: July 7 vs. Chattanooga: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

Published on July 7, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Tuesday, July 7, 2026 - 6:35 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas (7-5, 42-38) vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (4-8, 41-40)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Ryan Costeiu (6-4, 6.42) vs. RHP Javier Rivera (1-5, 6.12)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV 31.6 - Bally Live - MiLB.TV, (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

Today's Promotions:

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your four-legged friend to the ballpark on Tail Waggin' Tuesdays! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or out on the grass berm, and a pup cup from Sweet Space. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog upon entry, with all proceeds benefiting a local animal charity. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game.

Pet Supplies Drive: Fans are encouraged to donate pet supplies each Tuesday. All donations collected throughout the season will benefit local animal shelters.

FOR STARTERS: The Trash Pandas begin the second half of their 12-game homestand on Tuesday night, opening a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts at Toyota Field. Rocket City enters the week after taking four of six games from the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to start the homestand.

PANDAS DROP SERIES FINALE: The Trash Pandas closed the first half of their 12-game homestand with a 5-2 loss to Pensacola on Sunday, as Blue Wahoos starter Eliazar Dishmey carried a perfect game into the sixth inning before Mac McCroskey broke it up with a two-out single. A seventh-inning bench-clearing incident resulted in five ejections before Pensacola pulled away with three runs later in the inning. McCroskey finished 2-for-3, while Rocket City scored twice over the final two innings.

CROOKED NUMBERS: Rocket City scored 34 runs from July 2-4, the second-most in Minor League Baseball. During that stretch, the Trash Pandas recorded two Toyota Field-record eight-run innings-in the sixth inning of a 16-6 win on July 2 and the eighth inning of a 14-6 victory on July 4-with the 16 runs on July 2 marking the most ever scored by the Trash Pandas in a game at Toyota Field.

SERIES RECAP: Despite Sunday's setback, Rocket City took four of six games from Pensacola, securing its first-ever season series victory over the Blue Wahoos with an 8-4 mark. The Trash Pandas' offense was among the hottest in Double-A during the series, batting .302 while leading the league with 62 hits and scoring 45 runs, the fourth-most in Double-A baseball during the week.

BIG WEEKS: While Rocket City did not have a Southern League Player of the Week selection, several Trash Pandas turned in worthy performances during the Pensacola series. Tucker Flint batted .400 (8-for-20) with two doubles, eight RBIs, five walks, and six runs scored; Jake Munroe hit .391 (9-for-23) with three doubles, seven RBIs, two walks, and six runs; Jake Thompson drove in nine runs while batting .357 (5-for-14) with three doubles and a grand slam; Mac McCroskey reached base 13 times, hitting .353 (6-for-17) with seven walks; and David Calabrese hit .350 (7-for-20) with two doubles, a homer, and six runs scored.

LOOKOUTS ROUND 3: This week's matchup marks the third of four series between the Trash Pandas and Chattanooga Lookouts in 2026. Rocket City owns a 7-5 record against the Reds' Double-A affiliate this season and trails the all-time series 77-78, including a 39-38 mark at Toyota Field, with one final series remaining Sept. 8-13 at Erlanger Park to conclude the regular season.

Upcoming Promotions:

Wednesday: Wine Wednesday & Warfighter Wednesday - $5 wine specials and a night honoring service members, veterans, and first responders.

Thursday: Dinosaur Weekend Begins - Dinosaur activities, live music, and $3 domestic draft beers.

Friday: Dinosaur Weekend & Fireworks - Prehistoric fun followed by Friday Night Fireworks.

Saturday: Lunaticos Night - Luchador Mask Giveaway (first 1,000 fans), James Spann appearance, Copa de la Diversión festivities, and postgame fireworks.

Sunday: Family Fun Sunday - Pregame autographs, Kids Run the Bases, free water slide, face painting, and Blue Bell helmet sundaes.

Homestand Specials: Try the Chili Cannon at Sprockets and the Lookout Lemonade at the Rock Porch, plus enjoy the free Moonwalk Kids Zone and new misting stations throughout the homestand.







Southern League Stories from July 7, 2026

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