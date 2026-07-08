Flint Stays Hot, But Pandas Fall 4-3 to Lookouts

Published on July 7, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (7-6, 42-39) opened the second half of their 12-game homestand with a 4-3 loss to the Chattanooga Lookouts (5-8, 42-40) on Tuesday night at Toyota Field. Despite another stellar performance from the bullpen, which tossed 5.0 scoreless innings, Rocket City left 11 runners on base and finished 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Chattanooga wasted little time grabbing the lead, using a pair of first-inning home runs to build a 3-0 advantage. Carlos Sanchez opened the game with a double before recent addition Carter Graham crushed a 426-foot, two-run homer to left-center. One batter later, Cincinnati Reds top prospect and Futures Game selection Alfredo Duno followed with a 431-foot blast to center, giving the Lookouts a three-run cushion.

The Trash Pandas answered immediately against Chattanooga starter Javier Rivera. Nick Rodriguez led off the bottom of the first with a single before Jake Munroe added a one-out base hit. Tucker Flint continued his scorching stretch by lining an RBI single to center, scoring Rodriguez and trimming the deficit to 3-1.

Flint struck again in the third inning, launching a solo home run that just cleared the glove of leaping right fielder Yerlin Confidan for his eighth homer of the season. The blast cut the lead to 3-2 and extended Flint's torrid stretch to 10 hits over his last seven games while reaching base safely 16 times during that span.

After a rocky 26-pitch opening inning, Rocket City starter Ryan Costeiu settled in, retiring nine of the next 10 batters he faced before Chattanooga added an insurance run in the fourth. Yerlin Confidan drew a one-out walk, stole second, and advanced to third when the throw skipped into center field. Ruben Ibarra followed with a slow grounder to shortstop, but the throw home was dropped, allowing Confidan to score an unearned run and push the lead to 4-2.

The Trash Pandas had their best chance to erase the deficit in the fifth. Nick Rodriguez singled, Raudi Rodriguez walked, and Munroe was hit by a pitch to load the bases with nobody out, ending Rivera's night. Reliever José Montero immediately induced a 6-3 double play, allowing only one run to score as Nick Rodriguez crossed the plate, before escaping the inning with the lead still intact at 4-3.

Rocket City continued to threaten but couldn't find the tying run. Juan Flores lined a two-out double in the sixth but was left stranded, and in the seventh the Trash Pandas again put multiple runners aboard. Raudi Rodriguez singled, Flint walked, and Jake Thompson drew a two-out free pass to load the bases, but Chattanooga reliever Steffon Moore struck out Flores to end the threat. Rocket City left two more runners aboard in the ninth after Jake Munroe singled with one out.

Costeiu (L, 6-5) was charged with four runs, three earned, over 4.0 innings, allowing four hits while walking three and striking out seven.

The Rocket City bullpen once again kept the club within striking distance. Carlos Espinosa retired all six batters he faced over 2.0 scoreless innings, Blake Weiman added a perfect seventh inning with one strikeout, and Camden Minacci returned for the first time since May 21 to toss a scoreless eighth. Luke Murphy followed with his 24th consecutive scoreless appearance, striking out two while working around a one-out double in the ninth.

Flint paced the offense by going 2-for-3 with a home run, RBI single, and a walk, while Munroe also collected two hits in a 2-for-4 night. Nick Rodriguez added two hits and scored twice as the Trash Pandas finished with nine hits but were unable to overcome their missed scoring opportunities.

The Trash Pandas continue their six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Wednesday night at Toyota Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., with Rocket City scheduled to start RHP Austin Gordon (1-6, 5.72 ERA), against Chattanooga LHP Nate Peterson (4-1, 2.30). Fans can watch locally on WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, and MiLB.TV, or listen on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Wednesday's Promotions:

Wine Wednesday: Enjoy $5 rosé, red, and white wine specials throughout the game at the Rock Porch, Raccoon Saloon, Third Base Bar, and SportsMED Stadium Club.

Warfighter Wednesday: The Trash Pandas team up with Blue Origin and partners like Vet Tix to honor service members, veterans, and first responders. Fans and businesses can get involved by purchasing group ticket packages or donating tickets through Vet Tix to help those who serve enjoy a night at the ballpark.







Southern League Stories from July 7, 2026

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