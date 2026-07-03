Barons Rally Past Biscuits, 11-4

Published on July 2, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits catcher Caden Bodine

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits catcher Caden Bodine(Montgomery Biscuits)

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits saw an early lead slip away as the Birmingham Barons scored eight of the last nine runs to claim an 11-4 victory on Thursday night at Regions Field.

Birmingham (29-49) struck first in the opening inning. Jacob Burke scored on an RBI single by Caleb Bonemer before Boston Smith followed with an RBI single to put the Barons ahead, 2-0.

Montgomery (38-40) answered with a three-run second inning. Émilien Pitre lined an RBI single to left to score Will Simpson before Theo Gillen ripped his first triple of the season into center field, bringing home Pitre and Ryan Spikes to give the Biscuits a 3-2 advantage.

The Barons reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the second when Colby Shelton launched a two-run homer to center field, making it 4-3.

Birmingham added to its advantage in the fifth as Jacob Burke connected on a two-run home run to left field, extending the lead to 6-3.

Montgomery trimmed the deficit in the seventh when Simpson lined an RBI double to left, scoring Xavier Isaac to make it 6-4.

The Barons answered immediately in the bottom half on a wild pitch that allowed Burke to score before breaking the game open with four runs in the eighth. Jorge Corona doubled home a run before Alec Briley added a two-run single. Another wild pitch capped the inning, pushing the lead to 11-4.

Pitre paced the Biscuits offensively by going 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored. Simpson finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Jadher Areinamo and Spikes each collected two hits. Gillen drove in two runs with his first triple of the season.

Santiago Suarez (4-3) took the loss after allowing six runs, five earned, on seven hits over five innings while striking out six. T.J. Fondtain worked two innings of relief before Jackson Lancaster allowed four runs in the eighth.

Connor McCullough allowed three runs over three innings in the start for Birmingham. Jarold Rosado (3-3) earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief, while Phil Fox recorded the final six outs to finish the game.

Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the next homestand against the Knoxville Smokies (Cubs) from July 17-19 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from July 2, 2026

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