Game Info: July 2 vs. Pensacola: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

Published on July 2, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Thursday, July 2, 2026 - 6:35 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas (4-4, 39-37) vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (5-3, 41-36)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Austin Gordon (1-6, 5.29) vs. RHP Eliazar Dishmey (0-1, 6.17)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

Today's Promotions:

Youth Patriotic Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,000 kids ages 17 and under will receive a Patriotic Jersey compliments of NUCOR TUBULAR-DECATUR.

Throwback Thursday: The revamped Thursdays at Toyota Field in 2026 now include live music. The Triple Play Band will be at the Rock Porch in right field from 5:00 pm to 6:30.

$3 Domestic Draft Beer: Each Thursday this season also includes $3 domestic drafts (Bud Light and Coors Light in the Bullpen Bar, and Budweiser and Yuengling in the Rock Porch).

Independence Clubhouse Sale: The Trash Pandas foundation will host a Clubhouse Sale on the concourse featuring game-worn Bama Butts, Alabama White Sauce jerseys, and other items.

FOR STARTERS: The Trash Pandas continue their 12-game homestand tonight with game three of a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Toyota Field. The homestand runs through July 12, as Rocket City welcomes the Chattanooga Lookouts for another six-game series, July 7-12.

COSTIEU DEALS, THOMPSON DELIVERS: Ryan Costeiu turned in his best start of the season, allowing one run over 6.0 innings as the Trash Pandas defeated Pensacola 7-1 on Wednesday night to even the series. Jake Thompson starred in his Rocket City debut, going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, while the offense pounded out 11 hits. The bullpen combined for three scoreless innings as Blake Weiman, Chris Cortez, and Luke Murphy closed out the victory.

JAKE RAKES: Former Blue Wahoo Jake Thompson made his Trash Pandas debut Wednesday against his former club after signing with the Angels from the Atlantic League's Lancaster Stormers. on June 26. Thompson was led the Atlantic League with a .395 batting average through 38 games at the time of his signing. Against Rocket City, Thompson hit .300 over 14 games from 2023-25, including a Sept. 7, 2023 grand slam at Toyota Field.

ROSTER CHANGES: Since June 9, the Trash Pandas have added seven new players to the active roster, including four on June 23, and five promoted from High-A Tri-City. OF Jake Thompson (6/30/Indy), C Juan Flores (6/23/A+), INF Jake Munroe (6/23/A+), LHP Lucas Knowles (6/23/A+), LHP Blake Weiman (6/23/ACL), INF Caleb Bartolero (6/9/A+), and OF Anthony Scull (6/9/A+).

HOME SWEET HOME: Rocket City is in the midst of their longest home stretch of the season, playing 18 of 21 games at Toyota Field from June 30-July 28. The Trash Pandas host Pensacola and Chattanooga over the next two weeks before welcoming Knoxville July 21-26, with their only road trip during the stretch coming July 17-19 in Birmingham following the All-Star break.

Upcoming Promotions:

Friday, July 3: Friday Night Fireworks, Patriotic Jersey Auction benefiting First Stop, live music on the Rock Porch, and Thompson Tractor Community Hero recognition.

Saturday, July 4: Celebrate Independence Day with postgame fireworks presented by SAIC, live music, a Foam Party in the Moonwalk Kids Zone, and misting stations throughout the ballpark.

Sunday, July 5: Pregame player autographs, postgame Kids Run the Bases, free face painting, Moonwalk Kids Zone, and Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes.

Homestand Features

Moonwalk Kids Zone open free every game during the homestand.

Featured Food: Southern Cubano Sammy and Orange Crush Pretzel Bites.

Featured Drinks: American Hero and Pensacola Punch specialty cocktails.

Beat the Heat: Misting stations are now available in the outfield near the Kids Zone through the end of August. Fans may also bring empty, reusable water bottles to fill at water fountains located near the VIP Entrance, Bandits Concessions, and All-Stars Concessions behind Section 13.

Coming Next: Chattanooga visits July 7-12 for Dinosaur Weekend and two more postgame fireworks shows.







Southern League Stories from July 2, 2026

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