Braun Dominates on the Mound, But Columbus Loses on a Walk-Off

Published on July 2, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







Knoxville, Tn. - The Columbus Clingstones (4-5, 33-40) behind a dominate start from Lucas Braun go into the ninth inning tied at zero against the Knoxville Smokies (7-2, 45-33), and drop game three of the series, by a score of 1-0.

Decisive Plays: Lucas Braun (8.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO) threw his longest, and potentially best, outing of his professional career. Allowing a hit in the top of the first inning, a double to Jefferson Rojas, and then his second hit, a Karson Simas, single in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Braun went 22 batters between his allowed hits and collected seven strikeouts over his eight innings of work.

Going into the ninth inning, Shay Schanaman comes in from the bullpen and allows a hit to Drew Bowser, a walk to Carter Trice and Owen Ayers to load the bases. With one out, Alex Ramirez hits a 103 MPH liner off of Jordan Groshans glove, that scored the winning and only run of Thursday's ballgame.

Key Contributors: Braun (8.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO) had his best Double-A outing, holding the Smokies scoreless through eight innings. Luke Waddell (2-for-4) had a couple blistering singles in the ballgame to make up two of the six hits Columbus collected. For Knoxville, Alex Ramirez (1-for-4, RBI) hits the game winning single to walk-off Columbus.

Notable: Lucas Braun collects the longest outing of his career, going 8.0 IP against Knoxville. Columbus falls to 7-5 in games where the starter goes six or more innings and 2-2 in Walk-off games in 2026.

Next Game (Friday, July 3): Columbus at Knoxville, 7:00 p.m. ET at Covenant Health Park. LHP Julio Robaina (1-2, 2.97 ERA) starts for Columbus against RHP Dawson Netz (5-1, 2.40 ERA) for Rocket City. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from July 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.