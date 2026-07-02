Homestand Highlights: Singles Night, Giveaways & Fireworks Highlight Series vs Birmingham

Published on July 2, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones begin the first July homestand welcoming the two-time defending Southern League champion Birmingham Barons (Double-A, White Sox) for their lone series at Synovus Park with a week that includes a Wizards & Wands Night for all of the Harry Potter fans accompanied by a special Post-Game Fireworks Show on Friday and a Refrescos de Fuente Shirsey giveaway on Saturday to headline a six-game series from July 7-12.

The homestand also features Two Dog Tuesday on July 7, Wet Nose and White Claw Wednesday on July 8, Thirsty Thursday on July 9 and Kids Run the Bases following the final two games on July 11-12.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, July 7 - Clingstones vs. Birmingham Barons (7:06 p.m. Game Time presented by VisitColumbusGA)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Senior Night (Presented by Spring Harbor at Green Island): Every Tuesday game, fans 65 and older get a special discount at the Box Office.

Two-Dog Tuesday: Fans can buy one hot dog, get one free throughout the entire game

Baseball Bingo Tuesdays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): NEW FOR TUESDAYS! All fans are welcome to play Baseball Bingo at Synovus Park on Tuesdays.

Wednesday, July 8 - Clingstones vs. Birmingham Barons (7:06 p.m. Game Time presented by VisitColumbusGA)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday (Presented by Law Offices of Gary Bruce): Watch the game from your seat with your furry, four-legged companion.

White Claw Wednesday: Fans age 21+ can enjoy White Claws for only $4 through the 4th inning

Thursday, July 9 - Clingstones vs. Birmingham Barons (7:06 p.m. Game Time presented by VisitColumbusGA)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Singles Night: Grab a wristband that matches your vibe and mingle with other friendly fans! You won't want to miss out on the chance to say you met THE ONE at a Clingstones game!

Rally Towel Giveaway (Presented by Sun Cruiser): The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a peach Clingstones Rally Towel.

Thirsty Thursday™: Fans 21 and older can enjoy $3 domestic beers in the W.C. Bradley Backyard.

Friday, July 10 - Clingstones vs. Birmingham Barons (7:06 p.m. Game Time presented by VisitColumbusGA)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Wizards & Wands Night with Post- Game Fireworks: Grab your invisible cloaks, wands, chocolate frog and broom and fly your way to the ballpark! Stick around for Post-Game Fireworks courtesy of GFL Environmental!

Saturday, July 11 - Clingstones vs. Birmingham Barons (6:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

Columbus Refrescos de Fuente: Celebrate the MiLB's Copa de la Diversion initiative as the Clingstones take the field as the Columbus Refrescos de Fuente! Combining Columbus's nickname, Fountain City, with the city's rich history of soda, we get Fountain Sodas!

Refrescos de Fuente Shirsey Giveaway (Presented by Riley Heating & Air): The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Blue Refrescos de Fuente Shirsey.

Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Raising Cane's): All kids in attendance are invited to run the bases just like the pros following the ballgame.

Sunday, July 12 - Clingstones vs. Birmingham Barons (1:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

2026 Team Photo Giveaway (Presented by Liberty Utilities and PMB Broadcasting): The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2026 Clingstones Team Photo.

Family Sunday (Presented by Liberty Utilities): Featuring Family Sunday 4 Pack: New for 2026 - The Clingstones Family Sunday Pack includes 4 Tickets, 4 Hot Dogs, 4 Chips & 4 Drinks for only $60.

Fuzzy's Kids Club (Presented by Chick-fil-A): Kids show your lanyard at box office window for all Sunday Kids Club benefits.

Giving Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): Turn your cherished belongings into valuable resources for those in need. Fans who donate will receive half-price Clingstones tickets to a future game. Donations must be gently used items in good and sellable condition. Some restrictions apply, while supplies last.

Baseball Bingo Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): All fans are welcome to play Baseball Bingo at Synovus Park on Sundays. The first 10 fans to score a BINGO win a $50 Goodwill gift card.

Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Raising Cane's): All kids in attendance are invited to run the bases just like the pros following the ballgame.







Southern League Stories from July 2, 2026

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