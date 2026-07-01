Biscuits Bash Barons 12-5 in Series Opener

Published on June 30, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits shortstop Brayden Taylor receives congratulations in the dugout

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits shortstop Brayden Taylor receives congratulations in the dugout(Montgomery Biscuits)

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits pounded out 13 hits and built an early seven-run cushion on the way to a 12-5 victory over the Birmingham Barons on Tuesday night at Regions Field.

Montgomery (38-38) wasted no time taking the lead. Austin Overn opened the game with a leadoff home run to right-center field, his eighth of the season, giving the Biscuits a 1-0 advantage.

The Biscuits broke the game open with a four-run second inning. Xavier Isaac scored on Kenny Piper's RBI double before Mac Horvath lined an RBI single to left. Overn followed with an RBI single to right, and Theo Gillen reached on a fielder's choice that brought home Horvath to extend the lead to 5-0.

Montgomery added two more runs in the third. Brayden Taylor launched a solo home run to right-center field before Piper drove in Isaac on a force play, making it 7-0.

Birmingham (27-49) got on the board in the fourth when Anthony DePino connected on a solo home run to right field, cutting the deficit to 7-1.

The Biscuits answered immediately in the fifth as Horvath delivered another RBI single to score Taylor and push the lead to 8-1.

Montgomery put the game away with a four-run ninth inning. Piper drew a bases-loaded walk before Horvath followed with another bases-loaded walk. A wild pitch brought home Émilien Pitre, and Gillen capped the inning with an RBI groundout to make it 12-2.

The Barons scored three runs in the ninth on RBI singles from Samuel Zavala and Alec Briley, but Montgomery closed out the 12-5 victory.

Overn finished 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI, while Horvath went 2-for-3 with three RBI and two walks. Taylor collected two hits, including his 12th homer of the season, and scored three runs. Isaac and Pitre each had two-hit games, while Piper drove in three runs with a double and two walks.

Jackson Baumeister (3-3) earned the win, allowing one run on three hits over five innings while striking out five. Roel Garcia III surrendered one run over two innings before Hayden Snelsire worked the final two frames, allowing three runs.

Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the next homestand against the Knoxville Smokies (Cubs) from July 17-19 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from June 30, 2026

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