Shuckers, Lookouts Suspended in 5th Inning at Keesler Federal Park

Published on June 30, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Chattanooga Lookouts were suspended on Tuesday at Keesler Federal Park in the middle of the fifth inning with the Lookouts leading, 6-5. The game is set to resume on Wednesday, July 1, at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday's regularly scheduled game will follow the conclusion of the game and is scheduled for seven innings. All tickets for Wednesday's regularly scheduled game will be valid for both games, and gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday is Military Wednesday, presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. Fans can enjoy a variety of deals with Wild Card Wednesday, which includes rotating food, drink and retail deals throughout the season. The Shuckers will also honor the Pearl River Community College baseball and softball programs, which each took home an NJCAA DII National Title this spring. DJ Peauxboi will also perform live in the Corona Premier Tiki Bar.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from June 30, 2026

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