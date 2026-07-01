Veteran Outfielder Jake Thompson Joins Trash Pandas Roster

Published on June 30, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Los Angeles Angels announced the following roster move prior to tonight's series opener against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Toyota Field. Outfielder Jake Thompson was transferred to Rocket City from the ACL Angels after signing with the Angels on June 26. His contract was purchased from the Lancaster Stormers of the independent Atlantic League, where he was the league's leading hitter.

The 28-year-old was leading the Atlantic League with a .395 batting average and .478 on-base percentage while hitting eight home runs, 15 doubles, two triples, 38 RBIs, and scoring 42 runs in just 38 games. Thompson also ranked among the league leaders in slugging percentage and OPS, carried a 33-game on-base streak into his promotion, and earned both Atlantic League Player of the Month (April/May) and Player of the Week (May 18-24) honors.

A native of Albert Lea, Minnesota, Thompson spent the previous four seasons in the Miami Marlins organization after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State in 2021. He reached Double-A Pensacola, where he appeared in parts of three seasons, and owns a .268 career batting average with 24 home runs in 237 Minor League games. During his breakout 2023 season, he was named a Marlins Organization All-Star after hitting 16 home runs for High-A Beloit before earning a late-season promotion to Pensacola.

Trash Pandas fans may already be familiar with Thompson. In 14 games against Rocket City from 2023-25 while with Pensacola, he batted .300 with two home runs and nine RBIs, highlighted by a grand slam at Toyota Field on September 7, 2023.







Southern League Stories from June 30, 2026

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