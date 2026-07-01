Flores Shines in Home Debut Despite Series-Opening Loss

Published on June 30, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (3-4, 38-37) opened their longest homestand of the season Tuesday night, suffering a 9-2 loss to the red-hot Pensacola Blue Wahoos (5-2, 41-35) at Toyota Field. 20-year-old catcher Juan Flores continued his impressive start at the Double-A level, going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, and both Rocket City RBIs in just his fifth game with the club. The Blue Wahoos pounded out four home runs and have scored 45 runs over four straight wins.

The Trash Pandas struck first for the fourth consecutive game, taking a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Tucker Flint opened the frame with a walk against Pensacola starter Jacob Miller before Flores, batting at Toyota Field for the first time, ripped a double off the center-field wall to score Flint.

Pensacola's offense took control in the third inning after being held to one hit through the first two frames. Payton Green led off with a double against Rocket City starter Eybersson Polanco (L, 3-4), and Dylan Jasso followed with a two-run home run to put the Blue Wahoos in front. Cam Cannarella added a solo homer later in the inning, and after a strikeout, Pensacola strung together three consecutive hits, including an RBI single by Brandon Compton, to extend the lead to 4-1. Polanco's fifth start for Rocket City lasted 2.1 innings as he allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out four without issuing a walk.

José Gonzalez stopped the rally and provided valuable length out of the bullpen, tossing 2.2 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit with three strikeouts.

Flores answered in the fourth inning with another highlight. The Angels' top catching prospect launched a 422-foot home run to left-center field, his second homer in five Double-A games and first at Toyota Field. The blast, which left the bat at 105 mph, cut the deficit to 4-2. Two batters later, Cole Fontenelle singled, and David Calabrese nearly tied the game before Cam Cannarella robbed him of a home run with a leaping catch at the wall in right field.

Pensacola regained momentum in the sixth when Green hit his second extra-base hit of the night, a two-out solo home run that pushed the lead to 5-2.

The Blue Wahoos broke the game open in the eighth. Kenyon Yovan endured a rare difficult outing, walking two and hitting two batters before surrendering a solo home run to Compton, who finished with three hits in his Double-A debut. Ryan Ignoffo later scored on an errant throw from Flores before Matheus added a two-run single to cap a four-run inning and extend Pensacola's advantage to 9-2.

Carlos Espinosa finished the game with 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out two as Rocket City pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts.

Pensacola's bullpen kept the Trash Pandas from mounting a comeback. Holt Jones (W, 1-0) earned the victory with 2.1 innings of one-run relief before Huntsville native Christian MacLeod retired the final three batters in the ninth. MacLeod, a Huntsville High School graduate, helped lead the Panthers to Class 7A Area championships during his sophomore and senior seasons.

Rocket City created opportunities throughout the night but could not capitalize, stranding nine runners and finishing 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Flores paced the offense, raising his Double-A average to .316 with two home runs and five RBIs in his first five games. Jake Munroe finished 1-for-4 and has now reached base safely in each of his first seven games with the Trash Pandas, while Fontenelle added a 2-for-4 performance.

The Trash Pandas begin the first leg of their 12-game homestand on Tuesday night at Toyota Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with Rocket City sending RHP Ryan Costeiu (5-4, 6.95) to the mound against RHP Alex Williams (4-6, 6.05) for the Blue Wahoos. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv, and listen locally on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Tuesday's Promotions:

Superhero Night: Calling all superheroes! Enjoy special superhero appearances throughout Toyota Field, and facepainting on the Rock Porch, plus don't miss your chance to grab an exclusive Trash Pandas Batman-themed jersey, available only at the Junkyard Team Store.

Patriotic Sprocket Bobblehead: The first 1,000 fans will take home a Patriotic Sprocket Bobblehead featuring everyone's favorite mascot flying through the air with an American Flag cape, presented by Capital Trailways.

Donation Drive: The Trash Pandas Foundation will be collecting board games and toys to benefit CAJA of Madison County (Court Appointed Juvenile Advocates). Fans who donate will receive 250 points in the Trash Pandas rewards app.

Wine Wednesday: $5 rosé, red, and white wine specials available throughout the game. Fans can enjoy featured pours at the Rock Porch, Raccoon Saloon, Third Base Bar, and the SportsMED Stadium Club.

Warfighter Wednesday: The Trash Pandas team up with Blue Origin and partners like Vet Tix to honor service members, veterans, and first responders. Fans and businesses can get involved by purchasing group ticket packages or donating tickets through Vet Tix to help those who serve enjoy a night at the ballpark.







Southern League Stories from June 30, 2026

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