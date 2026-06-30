Blue Wahoos Salute the Trades with "Trade Night" on Thursday, July 9

Published on June 30, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos will dedicate their Thursday, July 9 game against the Montgomery Biscuits to the skilled professionals that have built Pensacola with the first-ever "Trade Night" at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Blue Wahoos owners Quint and Rishy Studer are donating tickets to those in the trades as a symbol of their gratitude for their role in shaping Pensacola's future.

"We are very pleased to honor the men and women who build our communities," said Quint Studer. "Houses, churches, schools, and roads are all things that count on skilled tradespeople. After the ribbon cuttings, the heavy lifting is done by people working in the trades. My father was a diesel mechanic and a handyman. I would watch trains go by with my father and he would point out that he helped build the engine pulling the cars. My dad worked on many houses where we lived. To think my dad helped other live a better quality of life is inspiring. People in the trades live on even beyond their one lifetime. Rishy and I are honored to fund Trade Night. It is fitting, for these are the people that build America."

The Blue Wahoos have several activations planned for this unique night. The team will have equipment parked in front of the stadiums for fans to interact with, all in-game promotions will be given a trades theme with participation from invited guests, and the National Anthem will be performed by a tradesperson. ABC North Florida, a non-profit organization that advocates for those in the trades, will be operating the 50/50 raffle kiosk.

"Trade Night is a unique opportunity to celebrate the hardworking professionals who help build and strengthen our community," said Blue Wahoos community relations executive Jada Washington. "Every one of us has been impacted by the skilled trades in some way, and our daily lives wouldn't be possible without their dedication and expertise. It's an honor to be part of a night that recognizes these essential workers and hopefully inspires the next generation to explore careers in the trades."

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. CT for a 6:05 first pitch, with pregame ceremonies scheduled to begin around 5:40.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to create memorable experiences.







Southern League Stories from June 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.