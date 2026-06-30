Game Info & Roster Move: June 30 vs. Pensacola: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

Published on June 30, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







ROSTER MOVE:

OF Jake Thompson transferred to Rocket City from ACL Angels roster

Tuesday, June 30, 2026 - 6:35 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas (3-3, 38-36) vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (4-2, 40-35)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Eybersson Polanco (3-3, 2.77) vs. RHP Jacob Miller (1-3, 4.34)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

Tuesday's Promotions:

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your four-legged friend to the ballpark on Tail Waggin' Tuesdays! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or out on the grass berm, and a pup cup from Sweet Space. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog upon entry, with all proceeds benefiting a local animal charity. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game.

Pet Supplies Drive: Fans are encouraged to donate pet supplies each Tuesday, which will be donated at the end of the season.

FOR STARTERS: The Trash Pandas return home Tuesday night to open a 12-game homestand with the first of six games against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Rocket City will then welcome the Chattanooga Lookouts for a six-game series beginning July 7.

PANDAS SETTLE FOR SERIES SPLIT: The Trash Pandas settled for a split of their six-game series in Columbus after falling 8-3 on Sunday, as the Clingstones hit four home runs to claim the finale. Joel Hurtado (L, 5-3) allowed a season-high three home runs over 4.0 innings, while Caleb Bartolero drove in Rocket City's first run with an RBI double. Nick Rodriguez extended his hitting streak to five games with his Southern League-leading 19th double, and Raudi Rodriguez finished 2-for-4 to raise his average back to .300.

HOME SWEET HOME: Rocket City opens its longest home stretch of the season Tuesday, playing 18 of its next 21 games at Toyota Field. The Trash Pandas host Pensacola and Chattanooga over the next two weeks before welcoming Knoxville July 21-26, with their only road trip during the stretch coming July 17-19 in Birmingham following the All-Star break.

LET'S GET A LITTLE BIT RAUDI: Through 70 games, Raudi Rodriguez is the only Double-A player with a .300 average, 70+ hits, 10+ homers, 55+ runs, 35+ RBIs, 50+ walks, 20+ stolen bases, and a .400+ OBP. He has three home runs in his last eight games, including a pair on June 19 vs. Montgomery, and currently has reached base safely in 12 of his last 13 games, batting .419 (18-for-43) with four home runs, two doubles, nine RBIs, 11 walks, and nine runs scored.







Southern League Stories from June 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.