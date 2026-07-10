DeBerry, Lineup Dominate in Shuckers Win over Smokies

Published on July 9, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Jaron DeBerry

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Jaron DeBerry(Biloxi Shuckers)

KNOXVILLE, TN - Behind a career-high 11 strikeouts from Jaron DeBerry and 11 runs from the lineup, the Biloxi Shuckers (44-36, 9-6) earned an 11-2 win over the Knoxville Smokies (48-36, 10-5) at Covenant Health Park on Thursday night. With the 11-strikeout performance, DeBerry became the third pitcher in Shuckers franchise history, and the first since Jacob Misiorowksi in 2024, to record 10+ strikeouts in back-to-back starts.

The game was scoreless into the sixth before the Shuckers struck on a bases-loaded walk to Jacob Hurtubise, an RBI single from Josiah Ragsdale and a grand slam from Jesús Made, making it 6-0. The Smokies responded with an RBI single from Alex Ramírez in the bottom of the inning, making it 6-1. In the eighth, Josh Adamczewski lined a two-RBI single to left before Ed Howard responded with a solo shot in the bottom of the inning, making it 8-2. In the ninth, Josiah Ragsdale recorded his second home run in Double-A and made it 11-2 with a two-run, 434-foot blast to right-center.

On the mound, Jaron DeBerry retired the first 12 batters faced and faced one over the minimum through five innings before Ed Howard broke up the no-hit bid with a single in the sixth. Of the career-high 11 strikeouts, four came off his curveball, three off the slider and two each off his fastball and slider. DeBerry joined Jacob Misiorowski and Bowden Francis as the third Shuckers pitcher to record 10+ strikeouts in back-to-back starts. DeBerry (7-4) earned the win while Yenrri Rojas (2-6) took the loss for the Smokies.

At the plate, Josiah Ragsdale (2-for-4), Jesús Made (3-for-5), Mike Boeve (2-for-3) and Matthew Wood (3-for-3) each recorded multi-hit performances for the Shuckers. Ragsdale (8g) and Josh Adamczewski (18g) each extended their on-base streaks while Matthew Wood raised his average to .609 (14-for-23) over his current six-game hit streak. The Shuckers also set a season-high with 14 walks.

The Shuckers return to action on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Bishop Letson (4-4, 4.58) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Dawson Netz (5-3, 2.53) for the Smokies. Coverage begins at 5:40 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from July 9, 2026

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