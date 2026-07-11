Shuckers Fall Short to Smokies on Friday

Published on July 10, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Josh Adamczewski

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Josh Adamczewski(Biloxi Shuckers)

KNOXVILLE, TN - The Biloxi Shuckers (44-37, 9-7) were silenced by the Knoxville Smokies (49-36, 10-5), 7-3 on Friday night at Covenant Health Park.

The Shuckers scored first in the third when Jacob Hurtabise came home to score on a balk by the Smokies starter Dawson Netz. Knoxville countered with a pair of runs in the home half on an Owen Ayers RBI single and a Carter Trice sacrifice fly. Dylan O'Rae doubled to drive home a run in the fifth before Jacob Hurtubise brought him home on an RBI groundout to give Biloxi back the lead. Trice tied it for the Smokies in their half of the fifth with a run-scoring base knock, and Jefferson Rojas regained the advantage in the sixth with a sacrifice fly of his own. Knoxville added to its edge with another Ayers RBI hit and Trice tacked on his third RBI on the third sacrifice fly for the Smokies.

Dylan O'Rae (2-for-4) owned the lone multi-hit outing for the Shuckers offense, and on the pitching side, Nick Merkel (1.2ip, 0r, 1k) stamped the only shutout performance.

Erian Rodriguez recorded the win, with Bishop Letson on the downside with the loss, despite a career-high 94-pitch performance, and Evan Taylor tied up the save.

The Shuckers continue their series with the Smokies on Saturday evening Covenant Health Park. Yorman Galindez (0-2, 7.45) gets the ball for Biloxi with Jace Beck (6-2, 2.96) on the bump for Knoxville. The penultimate game before the All-Star break is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Coverage begins at 5:40 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from July 10, 2026

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