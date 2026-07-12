Owens Stars in Shuckers Saturday Night Win

Published on July 11, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Braylon Owens

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Braylon Owens(Biloxi Shuckers)

KNOXVILLE, TN - Behind a career night from Braylon Owens, the Biloxi Shuckers (45-37, 10-7) earned a 3-1 win over the Knoxville Smokies (49-37, 11-6) at Covenant Health Park on Saturday night. Owens, in his first Double-A start, tied his career high with 6.0 innings and limited the Smokies lineup to one run with five strikeouts. Owens also limited the top six of the Smokies order to one hit in 16 at-bats with four strikeouts.

The Shuckers fell behind, 1-0, in the third on an RBI double from Jefferson Rojas, scoring Drew Bowser from first. Josh Adamczewski tied the game at one in the fourth with a 104 MPH, 422-foot home run to right, his third at the Double-A level. The Shuckers took their first lead of the night in the eighth inning with a sacrifice fly from Blake Burke and an RBI single from Andrew Fischer, making it 3-1. Yorman Galindez (1-2) earned the win with 3.0 scoreless relief innings, while Tyler Schlaffer (1-6) took the loss. Josh Adamczewski (2-for-4) recorded the Shuckers lone multi-hit performance.

The series concludes on Sunday with the final game before the four-day All-Star Break. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. with Manuel Rodriguez (8-3, 5.14) set to start for the Shuckers against Brody McCullough (2026 Debut) for the Smokies. Coverage begins at 11:40 a.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from July 11, 2026

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