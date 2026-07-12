Lookouts Rally Past Lunáticos, 4-3, in 10 Innings

Published on July 11, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - On a rainy Saturday night at Toyota Field, the Rocket City Trash Pandas (9-8, 44-41) saw an early three-run lead slip away, falling 4-3 in 10 innings to the Chattanooga Lookouts (7-10, 44-42) before a crowd of 4,786. A 1-hour, 14-minute rain delay in the fourth inning cut short a strong outing from Eybersson Polanco, and Chattanooga rallied to take a 3-2 lead in the series with one game remaining. Rocket City dropped to 6-5 on its current homestand and 1-4 in extra-inning games this season. The Trash Pandas took the field as the Lunáticos de Rocket City on Saturday night, the club's Copa de la Diversión identity celebrating Hispanic culture in the Tennessee Valley.

After Chattanooga starter Jonathan Harmon kept the Trash Pandas off the scoreboard through the first two innings, Rocket City broke through with a three-run third. David Calabrese led off the inning with a solo home run to right, his third of the season. Mac McCroskey followed with a double, extending his on-base streak to 12 games, before Nick Rodriguez lined an RBI double down the left-field line. Tucker Flint then brought home Rodriguez with a groundout, giving Rocket City a 3-0 lead.

Polanco was in complete control before the weather arrived. After surrendering a leadoff double to Jay Allen in the first inning, the right-hander retired the next 10 consecutive batters. Carter Graham doubled with one out in the fourth, but Polanco responded with his sixth strikeout of the night-matching a career high-before heavy rain forced the tarp onto the field. His outing ended after just 49 pitches, allowing one run on two hits while walking none and striking out six over 3.2 innings.

Following the delay, play resumed at 8:34 pm with José Gonzalez taking over on the mound. Cam Collier greeted the reliever with a towering 448-foot two-run homer, trimming Rocket City's lead to 3-2. Gonzalez settled in from there, allowing just the one run over 2.0 innings while giving up three hits, walking none, and striking out four.

The Chattanooga bullpen proved equally effective after the delay. José Montero, Will Cannon, Thomas Farr, and Steffan Moore combined for six scoreless innings, limiting Rocket City to just three hits while keeping the game within reach.

The Lookouts finally pulled even in the eighth, handing Luke Murphy his first earned run in 26 appearances dating back to April 23 at Biloxi. After recording a strikeout to begin the inning, Murphy allowed three consecutive singles, the last an RBI hit by Carter Graham that tied the game at 3-3. The run ended Murphy's remarkable scoreless streak at 27.1 innings and saddled him with just his second blown save of the season.

The game moved into the 10th with Lucas Mahlstedt (L, 2-1) on the mound. Kien Vu began the inning as the automatic runner at second before Mahlstedt walked Carlos Sanchez and Allen singled to load the bases. Leo Balcazar followed with an RBI single through the middle to score Vu and give Chattanooga its first lead of the night at 4-3. Mahlstedt recorded a fielder's choice and a pop out before Carlos Espinosa entered and struck out Collier to strand the bases loaded.

Rocket City threatened in the bottom of the 10th. Steffan Moore (W, 2-0) retired Flint on a groundout that advanced automatic runner Jake Munroe to third before Chattanooga turned to closer Cody Adcock (S, 3). Adcock struck out Caleb Bartolero and Juan Flores to end the game, leaving the tying run 90 feet away.

Rodriguez finished 1-for-5 with his league-leading 23rd double, an RBI, and a run scored. He is batting .340 during the homestand with 16 hits, 12 RBIs, and 11 runs scored over 11 games. McCroskey recorded the other multi-hit performance, going 2-for-3 with a double while reaching base for the 19th time during the homestand.

The Trash Pandas wrap up their six-game series and 12-game homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Field. First pitch is set for 1:05 pm, with Rocket City scheduled to start RHP Ryan Costeiu (6-5, 6.44 ERA) against RHP Javi Rivera (1-5, 6.19 ERA) for Chattanooga. Fans can watch locally on WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, and MiLB.TV, or listen on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.







Southern League Stories from July 11, 2026

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