Clingstones' Pitching Returns to Form in 3-2 Win over Birmingham

Published on July 11, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







Brett Sears led a strong effort for the Columbus Clingstones (10-7. 39-42) on the mound in a 3-2 victory over the Birmingham Barons (6-11, 32-54) on Saturday night at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: A one-out double in the first inning from Luke Waddell setup an RBI single from Drew Compton to give the Stones a 1-0 lead. Birmingham tied the game in the fifth on an RBI double from Grant Magill. An RBI single from Dalton McIntyre gave Columbus the lead back 2-1 in the home half. Columbus pulled out to a 3-1 advantage in the sixth inning on an RBI single from Tyler Tolve, but Boston Smith smashed a home run in the seventh to cut it to a one-run deficit for the Barons. The Clingstones received 2.1 perfect innings of relief from Owen Hackman and Tyler LaPorte to seal the win.

Key Contributors: Sears (6.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO) turned in a strong start on the mound while McIntyre (1-for-4, RBI) and Compton (1-for-3, RBI) provided the spark at the plate. For Birmingham, Smith (2-for-4, HR, RBI) drove most of the Barons offense.

Notable: Sears threw 100 pitches, tying the franchise record previously set by Garrett Baumann in June against Rocket City. Columbus punched out 12 batters and continues to lead Double-A teams in that category during the second half. Columbus won its first six-game series since April 14-19 against Biloxi.

Next Game (Sunday, July 12): Columbus vs. Birmingham, 1:05 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. RHP Cedric De Grandpre (2-1, 5.00 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by LHP Lucas Gordon (3-4, 4.99 ERA) for Birmingham. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from July 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.