Nick Rodriguez, Hurtado Lift Pandas Past Lookouts, 7-4

Published on July 10, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - Behind another quality start from Southern League ERA leader Joel Hurtado and a three-hit night from Nick Rodriguez, the Rocket City Trash Pandas (9-7, 44-40) evened their series with the Chattanooga Lookouts (6-10, 43-42) with a 7-4 victory in front of 5,159 fans on Friday night at Toyota Field.

Rocket City struck first for the first time in the series with a two-out rally in the second inning. Juan Flores singled with one out before Caleb Bartolero doubled to put runners at second and third. Elijah Dunham then delivered a clutch two-run single to center, giving the Trash Pandas an early 2-0 lead.

The offense added to the advantage in the third. Nick Rodriguez singled with one out and Jake Munroe drew a two-out walk before Tucker Flint lined his 17th double into the left-center gap, driving in both runners to make it 4-0.

That was plenty of support for Hurtado (W, 6-3), who continued his outstanding season by recording his sixth quality start. The right-hander, who entered the night leading the Southern League in ERA, retired 11 of the first 12 batters he faced and didn't allow a hit until Alfredo Duno's leadoff single in the fifth inning. Hurtado finished with 6.2 innings, allowing two runs on four hits while walking one, striking out five, inducing eight ground-ball outs, and lowering that ERA to 3.36.

The Trash Pandas chased Chattanooga starter Jared Lyons (L, 4-2) after just 3.0 innings, tagging him for four runs on five hits. Rocket City broke the game open in the sixth against Florence native Taylor Floyd, scoring three more runs. Cole Fontenelle started the rally with a one-out double before Bartolero reached on an infield single, and a throwing error allowed Fontenelle to score. After Mac McCroskey extended his on-base streak to 11 games with a two-out single, Rodriguez delivered the decisive blow, ripping his league-leading 22nd double into the gap to score two more runs and extend the lead to 7-1.

Chattanooga got on the board in the sixth when catcher Pablo Aliendo homered down the left-field line. Hurtado returned for the seventh and retired two of the first three hitters before exiting after a season-high 93 pitches. Chris Cortez entered with two outs but surrendered back-to-back RBI singles, including a two-run single by Kien Vu, as the Lookouts closed the gap to 7-4.

Rocket City's bullpen shut the door from there. Camden Minacci stranded a pair of runners in a scoreless eighth inning, and Kenyon Yovan worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth by recording a strikeout before inducing a game-ending double play for his seventh save of the season, second-most in the Southern League.

Flint continued his torrid homestand by going 2-for-4 with two RBIs, recording his fifth multi-hit game of the stretch while batting .389 with a Southern League-best 13 RBIs over the 10 games. Rodriguez finished 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored, and two RBIs, giving him 14 hits, 11 RBIs, and a league-leading 22 doubles on the season. Flores added a 2-for-4 night with a run scored, Bartolero went 2-for-4 with two doubles, and the Trash Pandas finished with 12 hits.

The Trash Pandas continue their six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Saturday night at Toyota Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm, with Rocket City scheduled to start RHP Eybersson Polanco (3-4, 3.35 ERA) against RHP Jonathan Harmon (8-3, 4.94 ERA) for Chattanooga. Fans can watch locally on WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, and MiLB.TV, or listen on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.







Southern League Stories from July 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.