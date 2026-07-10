Trash Pandas Break up No-Hit Bid in the Eighth, Fall 4-3 to Chattanooga

Published on July 10, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (8-7, 43-40) mounted a late rally on Thursday night at Toyota Field but came up just short in a 4-3 loss to the Chattanooga Lookouts (6-9, 43-41) in the third game of the series. Mac McCroskey broke up Chattanooga's combined no-hit bid with a two-out infield single in the eighth inning before Nick Rodriguez followed with a two-run home run to spoil the shutout.

Making his organizational debut after signing with the Reds earlier this week from the Atlantic League's High Point Rockers, left-hander Ben Wereski baffled the Trash Pandas over 6.0 no-hit innings. The southpaw walked two and struck out eight before turning the game over to the Chattanooga bullpen.

The Lookouts grabbed an early lead for the third straight game in the series. Ruben Ibarra opened the second inning with a single and scored on Cade Hunter's base hit to center, which skipped past Rocket City center fielder Raudi Rodriguez for a two-base error. Leo Balcazar followed with another RBI single to make it 2-0.

Rocket City starter Nate Snead (L, 2-4), coming off back-to-back quality starts, battled through 4.0 innings despite not having his sharpest command. The Angels' No. 14 prospect allowed two runs on four hits while walking two and striking out one.

The Trash Pandas' bullpen once again kept the game within reach. Lucas Knowles worked a scoreless fifth inning before Cincinnati's top prospect, Alfredo Duno, connected for a solo home run to lead off the sixth and extend Chattanooga's advantage to 3-0.

The Lookouts added another run in the seventh. Blake Weiman allowed back-to-back one-out singles before striking out the next batter. Duno then reached on a McCroskey throwing error, allowing Carlos Sanchez to score for a 4-0 lead.

After Wereski exited, another recent Reds signee from the independent ranks, Cam Cotter, retired the side in order in the seventh and recorded two quick outs in the eighth. McCroskey then hit a ground ball deep in the hole at shortstop that Carlos Sanchez couldn't handle cleanly, resulting in an infield single and throwing error that ended the combined no-hit bid. Moments later, Nick Rodriguez launched a two-run homer, his third of the season, to pull Rocket City within 4-2.

The Trash Pandas made one final push in the ninth. Jake Munroe extended his hitting streak to five games with a leadoff single before Tucker Flint reached on a fielder's choice after second baseman Leo Balcazar dropped a pop-up but recovered in time to force Munroe at second. 20-year-old catcher Juan Flores followed with a single to left, bringing the tying run aboard. Cole Fontenelle then lifted a deep fly ball to right that was caught just shy of the wall, allowing Flint to score on a sacrifice fly and cut the deficit to one. Chattanooga closer Cody Adcock (S, 2) ended the comeback by striking out Caleb Bartolero for the final out.

Knowles allowed one run on two hits while striking out three over 2.0 innings. Weiman surrendered one unearned run on two hits with two strikeouts, Lucas Mahlstedt added a scoreless inning with two strikeouts, and Kenyon Yovan tossed a scoreless ninth. Overall, Rocket City's bullpen allowed just one earned run on four hits, walked none, and struck out seven over 5.0 innings.

McCroskey finished 1-for-3 with a run scored, extending his on-base streak to a season-high 10 games after also breaking up Pensacola's no-hit bid on Sunday. Flint's nine-game on-base streak came to an end, but he scored for the ninth consecutive game.

The Trash Pandas continue their six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Friday night at Toyota Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., with Rocket City scheduled to start RHP Joel Hurtado (5-3, 3.42 ERA) against RHP Jared Lyons (4-1, 3.33 ERA) for Chattanooga. Fans can watch locally on WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, and MiLB.TV, or listen on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Friday's Promotions:

Dinosaur Weekend: Enjoy more prehistoric fun at Toyota Field for Dinosaur Weekend! Fans of all ages can enjoy excavation tents, photo ops, and dinosaur-themed foods all around the ballpark.

Friday Night Fireworks: Watch Fireworks light up the night sky over Toyota Field, presented by the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education.

Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas will honor a local hero during the game. Fans can submit nominations at trashpandasfoundation.com.







Southern League Stories from July 10, 2026

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