The Calm Before the Roar: Luke Murphy's Calm Fuels Dominant Run as Trash Pandas Closer

Published on July 10, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







For most minor leaguers, spending four seasons in one city is not exactly the plan. The goal is to move up, keep climbing, and turn every stop into a stepping stone toward the next one.

For Luke Murphy, Rocket City has become something more.

It has become a place where his family can make the trip, where familiar faces greet him around Toyota Field, and where the ninth inning often belongs to him. It has become a place where the roar from the crowd feels a little like the one he remembers from his days at Vanderbilt, where every two-strike clap and every save opportunity carries just enough energy to remind him why he started chasing this game in the first place.

"This is a great place to be," Murphy said. "It's a good environment. It's good people. It's fun to show up to the ballpark and play. It's very nice to have the family close by to come up here and watch. With the Angels organization, we're the only affiliate out here in the South, so I'm very blessed."

Murphy has given Rocket City plenty to cheer about in 2026.

The Trash Pandas closer now leads all of Minor League Baseball with 16 saves while ranking tied for first in the Southern League with 29 appearances. Since April 25, Murphy has not allowed an earned run in 25 consecutive appearances, covering 27.1 innings with 34 strikeouts, five walks, and just 11 hits allowed. During that stretch, he converted 12 consecutive save opportunities before suffering his first blown save of the season and has since returned to his dominant form.

The numbers are impressive on their own. For Murphy, they also tell a story of growth, patience, and reinvention.

Now in his fifth professional season, Murphy came into spring training knowing he needed to bring something different into the year. He had always been known for his fastball and competitive edge, but this season became about adding layers. He introduced a splitter and cutter, brought back an older breaking ball, and entered the season with a deeper arsenal than he had carried in previous years.

"Starting off in spring training, I was just trying to bring something new to the table this year," Murphy said. "Added some new pitches, splitter and cutter, bringing back one of my bigger old breaking balls. Just having a new arsenal at the start of the season has helped me a lot."

That evolution has shown up in the biggest moments.

Murphy has long had the mentality of a closer. He developed that at Vanderbilt, where he recorded nine saves in 2021 after overcoming Tommy John surgery earlier in his college career. He was drafted by the Angels in the fourth round and signed for an overslot $747,500 bonus, beginning a professional path that immediately tested him.

He jumped straight to Double-A Rocket City in 2022 and quickly became one of the Trash Pandas' top bullpen arms, posting a 2.62 ERA with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings in his first full professional season. The following years were not always as smooth. He led Rocket City with 44 appearances in 2023, then split 2024 between High-A Tri-City and Rocket City, finishing second in the organization with 10 saves. In 2025, he spent time between Rocket City and Triple-A Salt Lake, enduring one of the more difficult stretches of his career.

With Salt Lake, Murphy appeared in 23 games and finished with a 12.24 ERA. He returned to Rocket City later in the season and continued working, continued searching, and continued learning.

"Last year was a very rough period," Murphy said. "But my wife, Peyton, she was always there for me. She's the best. Always there to support me, good or bad."

That support system has been one of the foundations of Murphy's career.

His father, Neil, played college baseball at Austin Peay. His uncle, Seth Massey, also played baseball at Austin Peay, and his cousin, Will Clinard, was a three-time letter winner at Vanderbilt from 2010-12. Baseball has always been part of the family, but Murphy credits his parents for allowing him to pursue it on his own terms.

"My mom and dad, from the get-go when I was little, I was always adamant about wanting to go do this baseball event or play for this travel team," Murphy said. "I was always pushing them, and they always let me go do those things and push my dreams."

His father helped teach him the game, but even more than that, Murphy said, he taught him the traits that last inside a clubhouse.

"He played college baseball at Austin Peay and taught me the little things," Murphy said. "Be a good person. Be a good teammate. I think that goes a long way in this game."

His mother may not know every detail of the sport, Murphy joked, but she feels every pitch.

"My mom, she might not know much about baseball, but she definitely loves it," Murphy said. "She gets a little anxious out there watching me, but it's awesome to have."

That family connection has made his time in Rocket City feel different. In a profession defined by movement, Murphy has found some stability in North Alabama. His family knows the staff. The staff knows his family. Fans know when he comes jogging in with the game on the line.

The comfort has not made him complacent. If anything, it has allowed him to settle into who he is as a pitcher.

"Going on year five, the game is starting to slow down a little bit," Murphy said. "I'm getting comfortable, just trusting my stuff. It's kind of shown for it so far, just trusting the process and staying with it."

That process is built around a mindset Murphy first learned in college.

While dealing with command issues at Vanderbilt, he was introduced to the idea of staying neutral by Trevor Moawad, the well-known mental conditioning coach who worked with numerous athletes and teams. The message was simple: do not get too high, do not get too low, and stay in the middle.

Murphy has carried that philosophy through professional baseball.

"I've kind of taken that philosophy throughout my baseball career," Murphy said. "Just trying to stay in that middle ground and take it day by day. I think that's helped me a lot."

That even-keeled nature has become one of his defining traits. Whether he is leading Minor League Baseball in saves or working through a difficult stretch, Murphy rarely lets the moment pull him too far in either direction.

That has also made him a natural veteran leader in Rocket City's bullpen.

Murphy understands what it feels like to arrive in Double-A for the first time. He understands what it feels like to struggle, to be sent to a different level, to wonder when the results will match the work. Now, as one of the more experienced pitchers on the roster, he views part of his role as helping younger arms stay grounded.

"It means a lot to me," Murphy said. "I feel like I've learned a lot throughout this game so far, a lot of ups and downs and struggles. Just being there for the younger guys, first full season in pro ball, second year in pro ball, first time in the bullpen, just constantly being there for those guys."

Sometimes, that means offering advice. Other times, it means reminding a teammate that one outing does not define him.

"If they have a bad one, just tap them on the butt and keep going," Murphy said. "Constantly remind them, 'Hey, you belong here. You're here for a reason.' That's something I probably needed coming up with all my ups and downs."

The Trash Pandas bullpen has needed that kind of steadiness.

Early in the season, Rocket City's relief group struggled to close games. Around early May, the numbers began to turn. The bullpen that had endured blown saves and an ERA near the bottom of the league suddenly became one of the strongest groups in Minor League Baseball.

Murphy cites trust as the primary reason.

"We have a lot of talent in that bullpen," Murphy said. "Guys are just trusting their stuff, trusting the guys behind the plate calling a great game, and believing in ourselves. I think that's number one, just believing in our stuff and attacking from the get-go."

He also credits pitching coaches Doug Henry and Tim Leveque as well as Rocket City's catchers for helping the group settle in.

"That's a testament to what Doug and Tim have done for us so far, and especially the catchers," Murphy said. "They're the ones out there with us as well."

The personalities in the bullpen have helped, too.

Murphy laughs when describing the mix of arms stationed beyond the outfield wall each night. There are veterans, younger pitchers, power arms, quieter workers, and louder personalities. Leonard Garcia brings energy. Carlos Espinosa brings unpredictability. Murphy brings calm.

Together, they have built a group that feeds off one another.

"If you have a good environment down there, it kind of shows why we have good success out on the mound," Murphy said. "We push each other. We have a good time out there. Leonard, he's a funny dude. Carlos Espinosa, you never know what's going to come out of his mouth. Just great people, good personalities."

That chemistry has helped turn the bullpen into one of Rocket City's biggest strengths. Murphy has been at the center of it, leading all of Minor League Baseball with 16 saves while posting a 0.29 ERA through 29 appearances, but he is quick to deflect credit for the success.

The closer only gets the ball when the rest of the club creates the opportunity.

"It's easy to go out there when you have sometimes a three-run cushion and close the door," Murphy said. "I'm just fortunate my name is being called in those situations. Kenyon has been splitting that closing role, too, so that little tandem has been fun to work with. It's pretty cool to be leading in saves, but all my teammates helped me get to that position."

Murphy's place in Trash Pandas history continues to grow.

He now leads all of Minor League Baseball with 16 saves, is tied for the Southern League lead with 29 appearances, and has allowed just one earned run in 31.0 innings this season. Murphy is also one win away from tying Brett Kerry for the most pitching wins in franchise history and is one of only two Trash Pandas pitchers to eclipse 200 career strikeouts with the club, joining Kerry. In a franchise still building its record book, Murphy's name is already scattered across it.

Yet the larger goal remains ahead.

Murphy knows that pitching well in Rocket City can lead to another call. He has already reached Triple-A. He wants to keep climbing. But he also knows that chasing the next level too aggressively can pull a player away from what matters each day.

So he keeps his focus simple.

"Just trying to keep it one day at a time," Murphy said. "Be where my feet are. Trust in the process. Just developing day in and day out."

"There's still some work that's got to be taken care of," Murphy said. "Secondary pitches, keeping them a little more consistent. I've been a heavy fastball guy in the past, and just being able to mix a little bit better."

Few moments capture that better than the ninth inning at Toyota Field.

"It's a good feeling," Murphy said. "It kind of brings you back to the good old days of Vanderbilt and Hawkins Field. It's a great environment. I'd put the Trash Pandas up with the best of the best."

For a pitcher who has learned to stay neutral, those moments still mean something.

Murphy may not get too high or too low, but he knows what it feels like when Toyota Field rises with him. He knows what it means to have his family in the stands, his teammates behind him, and the ball in his hand at the end of the night.

In a game built on movement, Murphy has found his footing in Rocket City.

And with each save, he keeps closing the door.







Southern League Stories from July 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.